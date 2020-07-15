Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will meet on Friday to vote on the district's reopening plan.
Superintendent Angela Hairston said in an interview Wednesday that she will recommend to the board that schools reopen with a mix of in-person and virtual learning, known as Plan B.
Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that schools in the state should open under Plan B, but that they also have the choice to open with the more restrictive Plan C, which calls for full remote learning.
The Plan B that Hairston will recommend to the board on Friday includes students from kindergarten through eighth grade returning to full-time, in-person learning. Students from ninth through 12th grade would move to full-time virtual learning. Under this plan, high school students would go to classes one day a month for socialization.
The local district has set up a Virtual Academy for students who don't want to return to school in person. As of Wednesday morning, nearly 4,500 students have signed up for the Virtual Academy.
Forsyth County just reached a new high for hospitalizations and we are opening schools in a month or so??? What happens on the first day when 5% or 10% teachers and/or students test positive? This is madness. Just stop until we at least see a downward trend. The trend how is sharply upward. Go to the NYT web site or CNN. Fox of course has nothing because they are irresponsible.
