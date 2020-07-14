Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday that public schools in the state will reopen with a mix of in person and remote learning when the school year starts on Aug. 17.
Known as Plan B, it calls for local districts to come up with their own plans to reopen, but those must include social distancing, stepped up hygiene, symptom checks and cloth face coverings.
Local districts may choose to open remotely, but they can't fall below the baseline of Plan B.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education will decide which plan to choose in the coming weeks.
On Monday, the Forsyth County Association of Educators passed a resolution endorsing remote learning, or Plan C. Val Young, president of the association said nearly 80 percent of respondents were in favor of Plan C. The resolution urges school officials to stay in Plan C until COVID cases begin to decrease.
"I believe that all of us understand that there's great harm if we don't make the right decision," Young said. "We are looking to leaders to help us make these decisions. As an organization, we want to err on the side of caution."
Some national leaders, including President Donald Trump and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos have urged schools to reopen in person. Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday in Charlotte said having children learn at home is a greater health threat, given the mental health support, meals and socialization that schools provide.
"The public health scale is way in favor of reopening schools," Redfield said.
