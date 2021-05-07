Schools planning on-campus vaccinations for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

"Families in our community should stay tuned for information on upcoming events for those in this age group," the health care system said.

Survey: Vaccinate at school

The health care groups said they plan to base part of their strategy for vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds on the response to a survey conducted this week and released Friday by the county health department and WS/FCS.

The survey received 1,497 responses, although some of the respondents said they do not have children in the affected age range.

A majority of people who responded said they would favor their children getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Having vaccinations at school was the most popular of the options offered.

About 63.7%, or 954 respondents, answered yes when asked if they wanted their child to receive the vaccine.

About 21.9%, or 328, said no, while 135, or 9%, were undecided. About 80 respondents, or 5.3%, said their child already has been vaccinated.

The survey was listed on the school system's website and promoted via media outlets, and email and phone messages to parents. It was designed as a quick way to gauge parental interest in the vaccination option.