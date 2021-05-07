 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schools planning on-campus vaccinations for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system
0 comments

Schools planning on-campus vaccinations for students in Winston-Salem/Forsyth system

{{featured_button_text}}

The three major healthcare providers in Forsyth County said Friday they are preparing their COVID-19 vaccination strategies for kids ages 12 to 15.

Next week, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are expected to provide an emergency use authorization that will allow that age group to get the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

The federal agencies already have approved the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 and 17.

The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is working with Novant Health Inc., Wake Forest Baptist Health and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools on vaccination strategies.

The school system's goal appears to be providing vaccinations for 12- to 15-year-olds before the 2021-22 school year begins.

"We are working with the school system to plan vaccine events at certain schools that will be determined next week," county health director Joshua Swift said.

Swift said the department provides doses to 16- to 17-year-olds at its vaccination sites and at community events.

Novant said Friday that state law allows minors to consent to medical services that prevent or treat communicable diseases.

"As such, those who are 12- to 17-years-old will not need to have a parent or legal guardian schedule, accompany or give verbal or written consent for the vaccine," Novant stated.

Vaccines in doctors' offices

Novant said the main vaccinating option for ages 12 to 15 would be its Hanes Mall mass vaccination site

However, it has started a pilot vaccination program with a select number of affiliated pediatric offices.

"The pilot will first include established patients with the goal to incrementally expand vaccine administration to additional pediatric clinics and community members," Novant said.

You do not have to be a Novant patient to participate in a Novant vaccination clinic.

The Hanes Mall site is offering walk-in and appointment slots, as is the county health department at 799 Highland Ave.

"While walk-ins are accepted at all permanent vaccination sites, we continue to encourage everyone to schedule an appointment through MyChart, www.GetVaccinated.org or calling 855-648-2248," Novant said.

Twelve- to 15-year-olds with a MyChart account can schedule an appointment, or a parent or guardian can do so on their behalf. Established Novant patients can call a pediatric clinic to schedule an appointment, if that clinic is offering the vaccine.

Wake Forest Baptist Health said Friday that it is prepared to begin providing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds once it is authorized for use in this age group.

"Families in our community should stay tuned for information on upcoming events for those in this age group," the health care system said.

Survey: Vaccinate at school

The health care groups said they plan to base part of their strategy for vaccinating 12- to 15-year-olds on the response to a survey conducted this week and released Friday by the county health department and WS/FCS.

The survey received 1,497 responses, although some of the respondents said they do not have children in the affected age range.

A majority of people who responded said they would favor their children getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Having vaccinations at school was the most popular of the options offered.

About 63.7%, or 954 respondents, answered yes when asked if they wanted their child to receive the vaccine.

About 21.9%, or 328, said no, while 135, or 9%, were undecided. About 80 respondents, or 5.3%, said their child already has been vaccinated.

The survey was listed on the school system's website and promoted via media outlets, and email and phone messages to parents. It was designed as a quick way to gauge parental interest in the vaccination option.

The groups acknowledge the survey offers a small sample size and likely appealed to parents who already were considering vaccinating their child.

Survey says

As expected, the largest number of participating parents were in the sixth (254), seventh (239), eighth (274) and ninth (238) grades, although there were parents with children as young as in kindergarten.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools said the district is considering a similar on-campus approach to vaccinating students ages 12 to 18 as it did for vaccinating teachers and other staff members earlier this year.

“We would happily allow the health department to utilize school space for vaccination clinics focused on that younger population,” said a statement from the district.

“We have been advocates of the vaccine and worked closely with the health department to help them reach, educate and ultimately vaccinate over 50% of our employees through their clinics alone."

Background

Multiple media reports say the FDA is considering providing vaccinations for children as young as 2, potentially as soon as September.

The Associated Press reported that, in late March, Pfizer released preliminary results from a vaccine study of 2,260 U.S. volunteers ages 12 to 15. The results showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents, compared with 18 among those given dummy shots.

Kids had side effects similar to young adults, the company said, consisting of pain, fever, chills and fatigue, particularly after the second dose.

The FDA has allowed Moderna and Pfizer to begin U.S. studies in children 11 and younger, working their way to as young as 6 months old.

Dr. Ashley Perrott, a Novant family physician, said Friday she projects the child vaccination pattern to follow that of adults— an initial sharp demand once the vaccine is available that gradually tapers off.

"I think we will see a lot of initial adapters," Perrott said, counting two of her children in that group.

Perrott expects there will be some hesitancy or questions from parents and suggests they talk to their family physicians about the vaccine.

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

County COVID-19 testing

Forsyth County Department of Public Health said it will offer three no-cost drive-thru COVID-19 testing during May.

Testing will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Galilee Missionary Baptist, 4129 Northampton Drive, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 15 at Triangle Station EMS, 3260 Kernersville Road, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 22 at Galilee Missionary Baptist.

For more information, go to https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/ and click on “Find a Testing Place” to find testing locations near you.

Top-10 survey schools

Parents who have a child or children in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools were asked to participate in a COVID-19 vaccine study this week by the Forsyth County Department of Public Health.

The goal is determining parental demand for their child being vaccinated with the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, and where they would like the vaccination to take place. There were 1,496 responses.

As part of the survey, parents were asked to identify the school their child attends. The following is the top-10 schools for parent participation.

* Meadowlark Middle: 163, or 10.9%.

* Hanes Magnet: 104, or 6.9%.

* Reagan High: 99, or 6.6%.

* West Forsyth High: 97, or 6.5%.

* Jefferson Middle: 92, or 6.1%.

* Atkins Academic & Tech High: 83, or 5.5%.

* Paisley IB: 83, or 5.3%.

* Clemmons Middle: 70, or 4.7%.

* R.J. Reynolds High: 46, or 3.1%

* Kernersville Middle: 45, or 3%.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Economy rebuild is 'a marathon', not sprint

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.
Crime

Winston-Salem teens convicted in fatal shooting of Texas man.

Tevin LaMar Bonner was only in Winston-Salem to install alarm systems but his encounter with two teenage boys one June night resulted in him getting shot and left for dead. On Wednesday, the two boys, now 16 and 15, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and got prison time.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News