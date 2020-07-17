Acting on the recommendation of Superintendent Angela Hairston, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education voted Friday to go to full-time remote learning for the first nine weeks of the 2020-21 school year.
After the first nine weeks, the school board can decide whether to move to a -artly virtual, partly in-person model, known as Plan B.
The vote was 8-1, with Dana Caudill Jones opposed.
Hairston's recommendation is a reversal from what she told the Journal on Wednesday, when she said she favored a plan that would have K-8 students return to school and high school students learn remotely.
But on Friday, she cited the high numbers of COVID-19 cases in North Carolina and the cost of keeping students and staff safe inside school buildings, money that Hairston said the district does not have.
"We don't have the funding for a safe return," Hairston said at the conclusion of a one-hour presentation to the school board.
Other large districts in the state have decided to move classes online, including Charlotte-Mecklenburg, Durham and Orange County. Wake County is also considering going fully remote, known as Plan C.
Earlier this week, Gov. Cooper said schools could reopen using a hybrid model or choose to go fully remote. The hybrid model, or Plan B, is challenging as it comes with a set of guidelines on social distancing in classrooms and buses, strict hygiene models and extra staffing. Many teachers also feared exposure to the new coronavirus.
A poll from the Forsyth County Association of Educators, released earlier this week, showed that 80% of its teachers want remote learning.
Hairston said that she does not anticipate the district will have to furlough any staff members if in-person learning resumes after nine weeks.
"If we're going past nine weeks, we probably would have to come back with some ideas," Hairston said. "If we hold off on hiring and with attrition, a lot of that can be avoided if we carefully plan."
About 45 people spoke before Hairston's presentation, including several teachers.
Lori Farrington, a teacher at Walkertown Middle School, said she would not return to school if the school board voted for Plan B.
"Plan B says I should be a martyr," said Farrington, noting that the board was meeting remotely.
A few high school students also spoke, expressing their desire to return.
The Plan B that Hairston presented to the board does not include high school students returning to in-person classes. Board Member Elisabeth Motsinger said she hopes that if the board decides to go to Plan B after nine weeks that it includes high school students.
Lida Calvert-Hayes also noted the number of emails that high school students had sent her.
"They are worried about their college career," Calvert-Hayes said. "They felt like they are being left out."
Much of the discussion centered around how to make online learning more engaging. The district, like others in the state, moved abruptly to online learning in mid-March after Cooper closed schools to curb the spread of COVID-19, forcing teachers to quickly switch to a new method of teaching.
About 7,000 students did not regularly engage in remote learning, the district reported. Additionally, 3,700 students did not engage at all. Of those students, 1,642 were elementary students; 794 were middle school students; and 1,332 were 9th-11th graders. Most seniors received a passing grade if they were passing by the time schools closed and as a result, many did not engage.
Online learning for the coming school year will be more structured, with live instruction using Canvas, a new digital learning platform that replaces PowerSchool.
Additionally, the district plans to spend about $900,000 in federal CARES money on hiring teams that will reach out to students who did not engage in school work last spring. These new employees will go into communities and meet with parents.
Hairston said the district will spend the next few months looking at each classroom, determining how it can be set up for students to socially distance and seeing if windows open and the air is properly ventilated.
