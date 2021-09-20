Scott Sexton: The Carolina Classic Fair — and other events — must go on

The Carolina Classic Fair, its organizers, employees and volunteers were far from alone on this particular do-we-or-don’t-we island.

The folks who put on last week’s MerleFest and those behind this weekend’s Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and Gears & Guitars music festival faced similar decisions before falling in line with recommendations voiced by such people as Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center who conducts research in a lab rather than a bathroom stall scrolling Facebook.

“I think the fair could go on,” Ohl said. “I think we would have a low probability of having extensive problems.”

What Ohl, Clark, Hartley, et al. couldn’t (and likely wouldn’t) say hovers over many discussions of the pandemic and bears saying out loud.

Vaccines have been widely available for months. They’re offered free in drug stores, public health departments, mobile clinics and any number of other places.

Decent people, those with a semblance of regard for anyone other than themselves, will wear masks indoors and to protect those who might be immunocompromised.