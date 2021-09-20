Scott Sexton: The Carolina Classic Fair — and other events — must go on

Robust discussion, fueled by strong opinion and the educated best guesses of leading community scientists, ultimately bowed to the almighty dollar and a sense of "Enough is enough" on the part of the vaccinated majority in the debate over whether to proceed with the rebranded Carolina Classic Fair.
Just as we suspected all along.
The outcome Monday night from the Winston-Salem City Council was never much in doubt, though the debate was impassioned and the 5-3 vote in favor was closer than most Council decisions.
Some council members — notably Mayor Pro tem D.D Addams of the North Ward — had misgivings and minced no words expressing them.
Others — cue Robert Clark of the West Ward — queued up in favor of the vaccines-are-everywhere side in backing recommendations of the community’s scientists, experts and the just plain fed-up.
The show must go on. The city cannot afford another COVID goose egg for a second consecutive year. Nor should we force cancellations to protect the obstinate few.
Money making proposition
The Carolina Classic is (by regular people standards) big business. A unicorn in governmental budgeting circles in that most years, it’s nearly a money-making proposition.
Its annual budget, per the 200-plus page 2021-22 city budget, runs to $1.97 million. Revenues were projected at $971,250 for admissions and an additional $1.1 million in other income including parking, concessions and the like.
A few pages back, a person with the time and inclination could learn that city officials are banking on each of the hoped-for 275,000 fair attendees to spend $11 each. It costs roughly $7.50 per head to put on the 10-day show, which is scheduled to start Oct. 1.
All that is after officials factored in a 25% decline in attendance and attendant revenue.
And remember, that’s for the 2021 Carolina Classic, one painful year after budget writers were forced to record a big red zero in the ledger and shift $989,570 from the general fund to fill it.
Did anyone seriously think the Carolina Classic would be canceled again?
It's true, as Adams said Monday, that the money isn't a huge factor. The $2 million amounts to less than 1 percent of the $221.7 million annual general fund budget.
Officials telegraphed last week where they were heading when they took the first tentative steps toward declaring the fair a full-go.
First the Fair Planning Commission, then the city's Public Assembly Facilities Commission and then the council’s general-government committee reviewed safety plans.
Each group heard that masks would be mandatory inside buildings, strongly encouraged outside (good luck with that on the Midway, the beer garden, stuff-your-pie hole food vendors and hurl-a-whirl rides), daily cleanings and copious amounts of hand sanitizer on offer.
The full Council voted Monday to require masks everywhere at the Fair, not just inside.
Adams said out loud that she feared the fair could be a “super-spreader on steroids” adding Monday that "pulling the plug one more year is not going to make or break this Fair."
Clark, true to his nature, noted that he attended the Wake Forest-Florida State game with more than 30,000 others.
“When are we going to start living our lives?” he said. "Covid is not going away anytime soon."
Preach, brother, preach.
Standing in Clark’s corner was Cheryle Hartley, the director of the Carolina Classic, who spoke for many.
“For the community, I think it would be good for this to happen this year,” she told members of the Fair Planning Commission. “We missed it.”
So did the city’s bankers, budget hawks and citizenry ready for something resembling normalcy.
Different events, same choices
The Carolina Classic Fair, its organizers, employees and volunteers were far from alone on this particular do-we-or-don’t-we island.
The folks who put on last week’s MerleFest and those behind this weekend’s Winston-Salem Cycling Classic and Gears & Guitars music festival faced similar decisions before falling in line with recommendations voiced by such people as Dr. Christopher Ohl, an infectious diseases expert at Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center who conducts research in a lab rather than a bathroom stall scrolling Facebook.
“I think the fair could go on,” Ohl said. “I think we would have a low probability of having extensive problems.”
What Ohl, Clark, Hartley, et al. couldn’t (and likely wouldn’t) say hovers over many discussions of the pandemic and bears saying out loud.
Vaccines have been widely available for months. They’re offered free in drug stores, public health departments, mobile clinics and any number of other places.
Decent people, those with a semblance of regard for anyone other than themselves, will wear masks indoors and to protect those who might be immunocompromised.
Councilman Kevin Mundy of the Southwest Ward compared the unvaccinated to those who choose not to wear seatbelts. "If they get hurt, you feel bad for them but you have to ask if those people bear some degree of responsibility."
So if you’ve purposely chosen not be vaccinated or wear a mask — even with the delta variant all around — and you get deathly ill, that’s on you.
Enjoy the lost wages, hospital bills and health-insurance surcharges. Freedom, in whatever form, isn't free.
The show must go on. With or without you.
