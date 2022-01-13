Scrambling for workers: Winston-Salem may boost pay, relax residency rules

“This is not just us,” he said. “This is common to every municipality across the country.”

Meanwhile, under current city policies, department heads, assistant managers, division heads and others are all required to live within the city limits. Under the proposed change council will consider Tuesday, only the city manager and city attorney would have to live in the city. Department and division leaders and others would only be required to live within 30 miles of the city.

City Manager Lee Garrity told members of the city council that the rationale for putting a 60-mile limit on how far away a police officer can live is that it should allow an officer to get to the city in no more than an hour in case of the kind of emergency that might need additional police officers on the job.

Some local governments have no residency requirement for law enforcement officers. That’s true in Cary, Durham and High Point. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has no residency requirement. Police in Raleigh can live as far away as 60 miles from the city hall, while in Charlotte, officers have to live within 45 miles of the public safety center. Greensboro requires only that officers live somewhere in North Carolina.

