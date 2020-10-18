 Skip to main content
Search continues for missing hiker from Asheville
Missing

Chad Seger

 Haywood County Sheriff's Office

HAYWOOD COUNTY — Crews were expected to continue searching Sunday for a hiker who went missing in the North Carolina mountains.

A spokeswoman for Haywood County Emergency Management told TV station WYFF that 27-year-old Chad Seger was last heard from Monday, when he spoke briefly with a family member.

The station reported his car had been found at the entrance of a popular hiking trail off the Blue Ridge Parkway after he was reported missing on Friday. Search efforts Saturday turned up no sign of him.

Seger is from Asheville, is familiar with the area, is in good physical health and may have had hiking or camping gear with him, Allison Richmond, the emergency management spokeswoman, said.

