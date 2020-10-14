Search continues for missing mother of four. Winston-Salem investigators haven't verified reports the 24-year-old is OK.

Winston-Salem police are continuing their search for a missing Yadkin County woman who was last spotted in the city, authorities said Wednesday.

Aja Breanna Shores, 24, of Boonville was last seen about 11 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem's southeastern section, police said. She was wearing a yellow jacket, black tights and black shoes.

Investigators have spoken with multiple people who told them they have seen Shores as recently as Tuesday, police Capt. Steven Tollie said.

"Those persons reported that she is in good health," Tollie said in an email.

However, investigators haven't personally seen or spoken with Shores, Tollie said.

"Our practice as investigators is to continue to investigate Ms. Shores’ absence as a 'missing person' until an officer can confirm with certainty that she is fine and in no need of police or medical assistance," Tollie said.

Shore's family members and friends have been concerned for her after their attempts to reach her failed, police said.

Precious Conrad, Shore's half-sister, said that Aja Shores typically stays in contact with her relatives. Shores has three sons and a daughter, Conrad said.

