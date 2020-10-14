Search continues for missing mother of four. Winston-Salem investigators haven't verified reports the 24-year-old is OK.

Winston-Salem police are continuing their search for a missing Yadkin County woman who was last spotted in the city, authorities said Wednesday.
Aja Breanna Shores, 24, of Boonville was last seen about 11 p.m. Friday at an apartment on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem's southeastern section, police said. She was wearing a yellow jacket, black tights and black shoes.
Investigators have spoken with multiple people who told them they have seen Shores as recently as Tuesday, police Capt. Steven Tollie said.
"Those persons reported that she is in good health," Tollie said in an email.
However, investigators haven't personally seen or spoken with Shores, Tollie said.
"Our practice as investigators is to continue to investigate Ms. Shores’ absence as a 'missing person' until an officer can confirm with certainty that she is fine and in no need of police or medical assistance," Tollie said.
Shore's family members and friends have been concerned for her after their attempts to reach her failed, police said.
Precious Conrad, Shore's half-sister, said that Aja Shores typically stays in contact with her relatives. Shores has three sons and a daughter, Conrad said.
"It's not normal for her not to contact anybody," Conrad said. "She would have let us know something."
Shores went to the apartment on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem to visit her friends there, Conrad said.
After Aja Shores was reported missing, Conrad drove to the apartment complex on Ferrell Court. Two people there said they saw Shores on Sunday or Monday, Conrad said.
Conrad doesn't believe that Aja Shores might have left the city with some of her friends, Conrad said.
"The fact that she has kids — she would not have disappeared like that," Conrad said.
Tracy Shores, Aja's mother, who lives in western Yadkin County, declined to comment Wednesday about her daughter. Tracy Shores posted a message Monday on her Facebook page about Aja Shores.
"Please call Winston-Salem PD if you see or her from my baby girl — Aja Shores," the Facebook message said.
Shores is described as about 5 feet 3 inches tall, and she weighs about 160 pounds, police said. Investigators haven't determined whether foul play might be involved in Shores' disappearance.
Anyone with information about Shores' whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.
336-727-7299
