Search ended for 2 still missing after tubing accident on Dan River. 'This operation has transitioned to a recovery effort.'

River experts and emergency officials are calling the accident the worst they can remember in Rockingham County’s history.

Four of the tubers were rescued Thursday afternoon after a Duke Energy employee saw them stranded near the dam by the utility’s steam station.

The bodies of three other family members were found later that day about 3 miles from the dam.

Such low-head dams, often called “drowning machines’’ by boating experts, are notorious for trapping people in the powerful current that churns at their base.

Rescue teams and regional river guides theorize that when the tubers went over the dam, they were pulled under water by the hydraulic force of the base water and drowned. Duke Energy officials estimated Friday the water at the dam’s base is roughly 3 feet deep.

Those rescued from the group were Eden resident Rueben Villano, 35, and his two children, 14-year-old Eric and 18-year-old Irene, along with their relative Karlos Villano, 14, of La Porte, Indiana. It is not known whether the survivors went over the dam or managed to avoid the drop-off.

Officials said they recovered the bodies of Bridish Crawford, 27, and Antonio Ramon, 30, both of Eden, and Sophie Wilson, 14, of La Porte, Indiana.