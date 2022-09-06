Search warrant: Richard Burr, his wife avoided $87,000 loss through 'well-timed' stock trades

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr avoided a loss of at least $87,000 "as a result of well-timed stock sales" in February 2020 and profited by at least $164,000, according to a less-redacted version of a federal court filing released Tuesday.

The disclosures were listed in a FBI search warrant approved by Judge Beryl Howell on May 13, 2020, that requested allowing for seizing the cellphone of the U.S. Republican senator from Winston-Salem.

On Aug. 29, Howell ordered the U.S. Justice Department to release by Monday a less-redacted version of the search warrant requested by special agent Brandon Merriman.

The court also released Tuesday the department's 16-page response to the judge's motion to unseal court records.

Burr’s office could not be immediately reached for comment on the search warrant and related court documents disclosed Tuesday, Aug. 29 and June 17.

On Jan. 19, 2021, Burr announced that a federal law enforcement investigation into the stock sales had been completed without any insider-trading charges filed.

Later acknowledgement of the closure was made by Justice officials and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

According to the search warrant: "Senator Burr explained that he was uncomfortable with a lot of things in the market and other things generally happening around the world; that Burr discussed the fact that there had been a long bull market and that it was due for a correction; and that the surge of (U.S. Sen.) Bernie Sanders in the Democratic party’s nomination process was a risk to the market."

Burr also cited to the individual that he was concerned about how COVID-19 "could affect the stock market, and that it was an epidemic in China. Senator Burr also discussed supply chains and the fact that U.S. companies depended on Chinese suppliers."

Probable cause

The disclosures are the latest development involving the cellphone seizure and related investigations into whether Burr, R-N.C., violated insider trading laws with stock trades, particularly those made along with his wife, Brooke, on Feb. 13, 2020.

The discussion of Burr's overall financial transaction performances comes right before Merriman began a section with "probable cause to believe a violation of the STOCK Act occurred, and that records of that violation will be found on the device."

The STOCK Act, passed by Congress in 2012, prohibits federal lawmakers from using nonpublic information derived from their positions for their personal benefit.

The Burrs' stock sales included shares of three corporations in the hotel and hospitality industry, which was hammered economically during the early months of the pandemic.

"I believe probable cause exists that Senator Burr used material, non-public information regarding the impact that COVID-19 would have on the economy, and that he gained that information by virtue of his position as a member of Congress," Merriman wrote.

New details

Among new details disclosed in the less-redacted version is the timing of conversations held by Richard Burr and his brother-in-law Gerald Fauth, as well as the value of stocks sold by the Burrs and Fauth and his wife, Mary.

Richard Burr's stock trading activity began Jan. 31, 2020 — about four hours after he received the first in a series of voicemails and text messages from an individual whose identity remains retracted. During those exchanges, Merriman wrote that information was shared that was not publicly available at that time.

There were separate sales made from Brooke Burr's IRA involving a combined 395 shares of AON Plc stock worth a combined $87,671, and Richard Burr's IRA account of 300 shares of GCI Liberty Inc. for $21,976.

Nearly four hours after the Burrs conducted their stock sales, U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar conducted a press briefing in which he announced that the "U.S. would temporarily ban the admission of travelers who had been in China for up to 14 days prior to their attempted travel to the U.S."

At that same briefing, Azar announced his decision to declare a national public-health emergency in response to the potential national exposure to COVID-19.

The next financial transaction noted in the search warrant came Feb. 12, 2020, when Richard Burr authorized the purchase of about $1.19 million involving the "Federated U.S. Treasury Cash Reserves Fund ... using approximately 76% of the total holdings in the Burrs' joint account."

"Your affiant knows, based on his training and experience, that investors often purchase U.S. Treasury funds to hedge against a potential market downturn."

The search warrant said that on Feb. 12, 2020, "at no time did Senator Burr mention (to a redacted individual) any intention to imminently sell almost all of his equity positions and a large portion of his wife's equity position."

At the time of the Burrs' purchase of the $1.19 million in cash reserve funds, the Dow Jones closed at a then-historic high of 29,551.

On Feb. 13, 2020, Burr told an individual whose identity is redacted to sell nearly all of the stock in Burr and his wife's IRA accounts.

The search warrant disclosed that between 11:38 and 11:43 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2020, orders were placed to sell $262,884 worth of stock, which represented 95% of the holdings in Richard Burr's IRA account, or all but one equity position.

The account went from equities representing 83% of the holdings to 3%.

From 11:45 to 11:49 a.m. on Feb. 13, 2020, orders were placed to sell $804,341 worth of stock, which represented 95% of the holdings in Brooke Burr's IRA account, or all but three equity positions.

The account went from equities representing 73% of the holdings to 12%.

The search warrant listed that between Jan. 31, 2020, and April 7, 2020, Burr exchanged 32 text messages with an unidentified individual, "nearly all of which concerned, in one way or another, the COVID-19 pandemic."

Fauth connection

The search warrant also listed Gerald Fauth's stock sales on Feb. 13, 2020, all of which occurred following cellphone conversation with Richard Burr.

Fauth called an unidentified wealth investment manager of trading accounts for himself and his wife.

Merriman cited that during an interview with Gerald Fauth, he "sounded hurried (to the wealth investment manager) to sell some of his stock, including stock in oil and energy companies."

"Fauth (redacted) implied that he knew more (redacted) about the stock market by virtue of his position and associations in Washington D.C. Fauth mentioned that he knew a senator."

Fauth discussed the motivations behind the stock sales being COVID-19 and renovation to a vacation home they owned.

The search warrant disclosed that an account held by Mary Fauth sold $159,100 worth of stock, of which half considered of stock in oil and energy companies."

There was no overlap of the stocks sold Feb. 13 by the Burrs and Fauth.

In May 2020, attorney Alice Fisher of the Washington law firm Latham & Watkins LLP said in a statement that “Senator Burr participated in the stock market based on public information and he did not coordinate his decision to trade on Feb. 13 with Mr. Fauth.”

Burr's statements

The search warrant cited Burr’s Feb. 7, 2020, co-authored article with former U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., on FoxNews.com in which they discussed the potential initial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic and cited their confidence in U.S. public-health preparedness.

Burr’s comments carried significant weight in part because he is author of the federal Pandemic All-Hazards Preparedness Act of 2006.

The search warranted listed conversations that Burr had on March 17, 2020, after he had been giving a heads-up that media reports were being readied, foremost by NPR, related to the Feb. 13, 2020, stock sales and his Feb. 27. 2020, speech to the Tar Heel Circle in which he discussed the seriousness of the coming pandemic.

Merriman cited Burr's comments to the Tar Heel Club with previous public statements in which he stressed that "our nation was well-positioned to confront COVID-19."

The search warrant also featured his statements to members of the Tar Heel Club in D.C. on Feb. 27, 2020, in which he warned about the widespread impact of the coming pandemic, and other public statements on the pandemic.

One key statement cited in a recording of the presentation has Burr saying, “There’s one thing I can tell you about this: It is much more aggressive in its transmissions that anything we have seen in recent history. It’s probably more akin to the 1918 pandemic.”

After initially downplaying the NPR subsequent media reports, Burr issued on March 20, 2020, his public statement that his Feb. 13, 2020, stock trades were based primarily on "CNBC's daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus."

In that same statement, Burr said "understanding the assumption many could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency."

According to the search warrant, "Senator Burr did not specifically reference any briefings or information he received in his capacity as a Member of Congress. (The unidentified individual) did not recall Burr mentioning CNBC during the conversation."

How it started

The Los Angeles Times was the first to report — on May 13, 2020 — that FBI agents went to Burr’s home in the Washington area with a search warrant for the cellphone. The newspaper cited an anonymous law enforcement source.

The newspaper reported the search warrant contains information “into allegations of potential wrongdoing on the part of a sitting U.S. senator — a matter of the utmost seriousness and highest public concern” and that then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr “signed off on it.”

On May 14, 2020, Burr resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the day after federal investigators seized his cellphone from his home and amid calls for him to also resign his Senate seat.

In March 2022, the U.S. Appeals Court for the District of Columbia ordered that a lower court reconsider its decision to seal court documents related to the seizure of Burr’s cellphone “in light of new disclosures from a related investigation by the SEC and Senator Burr’s public acknowledgment of the (U.S.) Justice Department’s investigation.”

Although Justice officials denied the existence of the search warrant for more than a year, Howell ordered on June 17, 2022, the release of a significantly redacted version requested by Merriman.

There were three elements checked off as the basis for the search warrant: evidence of a crime; contraband, fruits of crime, or other items illegally possessed; and property designed for use, intended for use, or used in committing a crime.

The potential offenses described were insider trading and securities fraud.

Records and communications also were to be seized concerning the trading of securities, the stock market, the economy and “those that constitute evidence” of Burr’s “state of mind ... intent, absence of mistake, or evidence indicating preparation or planning, or knowledge and experience, related to the criminal activity under investigation.”