Searching for clues: Fire investigation takes detective work

But this one, a fire at a fertilizer plant in an 80-year-old building that few other than immediate neighbors knew existed will interest nearly everyone in Winston-Salem for years to come.

And the results may well serve as the Exhibit A basis for lawsuits and justification for a hard look at existing building codes, zoning and rules for the storage and handling of highly flammable and/or explosive materials.

Almost certainly, state legislators will be forced to look at outdated state building codes which allowed a company that had some 500 tons of ammonium nitrate in buildings dating to 1939 to be exempt from installing alarms or a sprinkler system.

Findings as to the cause of a fire that had in the words of Chief Trey Mayo the potential “to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history” no doubt will add to debate over clean-up, long-lasting environmental hazards and any potential for rebuilding.

But before any of those things can happen, McIntyre and investigators from the city fire department, the SBI, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will have to make a determination.

“It will take a while,” Sowell said.