Searching for clues: Fire investigation takes detective work

One by one, investigators with the Winston-Salem Fire Department filed into a meeting room in an out-of-the-way Forsyth County administration building near Smith Reynolds Airport.
Their task — finding the cause (and contributing factors) of a massive fire capable of causing an explosion that could level entire neighborhoods — lay before them.
Huge paper maps covered tables near the front of the room as assistant fire Chief Tad Byrum clicked through the latest slides showing aerial views and thermal images showing the size, depth and intensity of the fire 36 hours in.
“Ordinarily, we’d be on the scene by now,” deputy fire marshal Angela Sowell said Wednesday morning.
But the blaze at the Winston Weaver fertilizer plant was no ordinary kitchen fire; some 500 tons of potentially explosive ammonium nitrate saw to that.
Still, even though investigators weren’t allowed on site — the danger forced firefighters to pull back to a perimeter 1 mile away — there was plenty of legwork that required attention.
Facts and evidence
Under normal conditions, the results of a fire investigation would mainly be of interest to property owners, insurance companies and fire prevention experts.
But this one, a fire at a fertilizer plant in an 80-year-old building that few other than immediate neighbors knew existed will interest nearly everyone in Winston-Salem for years to come.
And the results may well serve as the Exhibit A basis for lawsuits and justification for a hard look at existing building codes, zoning and rules for the storage and handling of highly flammable and/or explosive materials.
Almost certainly, state legislators will be forced to look at outdated state building codes which allowed a company that had some 500 tons of ammonium nitrate in buildings dating to 1939 to be exempt from installing alarms or a sprinkler system.
Findings as to the cause of a fire that had in the words of Chief Trey Mayo the potential “to be one of the worst explosions in U.S. history” no doubt will add to debate over clean-up, long-lasting environmental hazards and any potential for rebuilding.
But before any of those things can happen, McIntyre and investigators from the city fire department, the SBI, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms will have to make a determination.
“It will take a while,” Sowell said.
At this point, just how long that may be is only a guess.
“We can make a hypothesis (one allowed inside) about what happened,” Sowell said. “But we never make a call until we have all the facts and the evidence.”
With a fire the size of the one at the Winston Weaver plant, that’s likely to take weeks, not hours or days.
That does not mean, however, that investigators sat idly by all week. Far from it.
Fire officials knew, for example, that ammonium nitrate was stored at Weaver and the potential dangers. They had studied the 2013 explosion in West, Texas caused by fire and ammonium nitrate that killed 15 and destroyed an entire block.
“Other disasters have occurred,” McIntyre said. “We have reviewed those and the lessons learned. You don’t wait until something happens.”
First thing Tuesday morning, fire investigators started meeting with Weaver company officials and reviewing their internal records.
“They’ve been very forthcoming,” McIntyre said.
As one would expect. Company officials no doubt knew the danger posed by ammonium nitrate and realized immediately the potential liability.
'Didn't have time'
In addition to studying the latest still-camera images, video and thermal imaging data, investigators were busy conducting in-person interviews and reviewing body-camera footage taken by firefighters first on the scene.
“We’ve interviewed (Weaver) employees and listened to the 911 tape,” Sowell said. “It might be the caller said something in the moment they didn’t recall later … maybe something they didn’t recall saying.”
In that sense, a fire investigation resembles a police investigation. Interview witnesses and gather evidence to form a conclusion.
A Weaver employee discovered the fire just before 7 p.m. Monday. “The initial report was heavy fire in the east end of the building,” McIntyre said.
At that point, a fire extinguisher would have been useless. Protocol — and common sense — dictated that getting out was the only prudent move.
“There was nothing they (could) do,” he said. “They didn’t have time.”
In the days ahead, investigators will follow the path of the fire.
“We’ll be looking at all of it from the least-burned to the most,” Sowell said. “The fire created a pattern that is going to guide you to the area where it started.”
There, investigators will look at electrical and heating systems, for the presence of combustible materials that fueled the fire and the possible presence of accelerants.
Just like in a criminal investigation, they’ll need to document the scene while assuming nothing and ruling no explanation out until all the evidence is gathered and weighed.
“(The paperwork) will fill this entire table,” McIntyre said.
The task ahead is daunting but not impossible. No pressure, but an entire city anxiously awaits the outcome.
