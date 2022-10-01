Seasonal flu may be more virulent as mask wearing wanes

The return to mostly normal social activities during the current phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to contribute to a typical — potentially more virulent — 2022-23 flu season, according to local and state health-care officials.

After two forecasts of a “twindemic” involving the seasonal flu and COVID-19 fizzled out, infectious diseases experts caution there could be a significant increase in flu cases, particularly if mask wearing wanes and more individuals fail to adhere to indoor social distancing guidelines.

State health officials say that although “severity of flu seasons can be hard to predict, the flu is a contagious respiratory virus that can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death.”

The flu season begins being tracked on Oct. 1 and typically lasts six months, although it has lingered into mid-May in recent years.

The peak waves tend to be between December and February, although since the start of the pandemic, the timing and duration of flu activity has been less predictable, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

“Because influenza is highly infectious and COVID is very infectious, it can be especially hard on people if they were to get the flu and COVID at the same time, or back to back,” said Dr. Charles Bregier, medical director for Novant Health Inc.’s Employee Occupational Health and Corporate Health unit.

“Many experts say that if you did get one after the other, it’s much more likely to result in severe illness or hospitalization, especially if you are unvaccinated.

“That’s why it’s advantageous to get the flu vaccine as soon as you can, and the COVID bivalent booster dose when the time is right for you,” Bregier said.

Simultaneous shots

Infectious diseases experts say the flu vaccine can be provided safely at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, including the bivalent vaccine that recently became available.

Forsyth health director Joshua Swift advised residents to get the seasonal flu vaccine early since “flu can peak at any time, whether early or even into spring.”

“Just like the COVID-19 vaccine, it tends to take about two weeks to get the full effect from the flu vaccine.”

The Forsyth health department will begin providing free seasonal flu vaccine Monday at its 799 Highland Ave. location. Vaccination hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays.

The department will offer the flu vaccine indoors only for now instead of a drive-thru option.

Although the flu vaccine is available without an appointment, Swift encouraged residents to make an appointment if they want to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster during the same visit.

Bregier said it “is very safe” to get both vaccines at the same time.

“I would recommend that people get them at the same time and go ahead and be efficient.”

Recent flu patterns

DHHS reported 17 flu-related deaths for the 2021-22 season, but didn’t have an update case count as of Friday. All but one of those deaths occurred this year.

For the 2020-21 season, there were just seven flu-related deaths and 179 cases for the 2020-21 season. Four of those deaths occurred in 2021, while three were recorded in 2020.

By comparison, there were 12,076 confirmed cases and 186 flu-related deaths during the 2019-20 season in which the pandemic surfaced during the final weeks.

The number of flu-related deaths in North Carolina was 208 in 2018-19, 391 in 2017-18, 218 in 2016-17, 60 in 2015-16, 219 in 2014-15 and 107 in 2013-14.

“Anyone who thinks they have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug, such as Tamiflu,” DHHS said.

“Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious.

“Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health.”

More information about flu is available online through the at flu.nc.gov and from the CDC at www.cdc.gov/flu. For information about COVID-19 in North Carolina, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov.

‘Vaccine fatigue’

The American Heart Association cautioned in a recent blog that “after nearly three years of nearly nonstop talking about viruses and vaccinations, some people might be ready to tune out.”

“Amid warning signs of a potentially severe flu season ahead, those experts worry ‘vaccine fatigue’ will keep people from getting their flu shot — and with it, a simple, safe way to protect themselves from life-threatening conditions, including heart attacks and strokes.”

Yet, in the last flu seasons preceding the pandemic, 63% of children and 45% of adults were vaccinated during the 2018-19 season.

Bregier said that although the number of flu cases and flu-related deaths were down for the 2021-22 season, infectious diseases experts noticed an uptick in cases in May and June as local and statewide mask mandates ended.

“As people get away from masking and other strategies, such as hand washing and social distancing, we do anticipate those being contributing factors this year to seeing a lot more cases.”

Bregier said there is concern that with fewer cases the past two years, some natural immunities built up after getting the seasonal flu annually may not be as strong for the 2022-23 season.

“There can be some memory in our immune system of previous vaccines or flu illnesses, but the effectiveness of most vaccines tend to wear off after about six months,’ Brajier said.

“Because there were fewer cases last year, that could tend to cause more illness this year.”