Seasons greetings from local students

Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education members recently chose their favorite holiday cards, which were submitted by students in the district.
Here is a list of the students, along with the art teacher and the person who chose the card:
Anthony Noyola Medina, seventh grade, Philo-Hill Magnet Middle. Art teacher Linda Rubin. Interim Superintendent Tricia McManus.
Yasmin Alacon Arellano, eighth grade, Mineral Springs Middle. Art teacher Robert Rose. Board chair Mailishai Woodbury.
Emma Duncan, third grade, Clemmons Elementary. Art teacher Frann Paige. Board member Deanna Kaplan.
Support Local Journalism
Gemma Jones, third grade Kernersville Elementary. Art teacher Susan Ahlstrom. Board member Dana Caudill Jones.
Hope Adams, seventh grade, Clemmons Middle. Art teacher Katherine Howard. Board member Andrea Bramer.
Annette Curti, senior, West Forsyth High. Art teacher Nathan Newsome. Board member Elisabeth Motsinger
Mackenzie Kearns, eighth grade, Northwest Middle. Art teacher Natasha Young. Board member Lida Calvert-Hayes.
Raimi Cribb, freshman, Reynolds High. Art teacher Emily Beach. Board member Barbara Burke.
Nathree Portorreal, fourth grade, Oldtown Elementary. Art teacher Denise Aldret. Board member Marilyn Parker.
Shane Lawson, fourth grade, Sedge Garden Elementary. Art teacher William Neagle. Board member Leah Crowley.
336-727-7420
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.