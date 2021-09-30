 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SECCA to celebrate its 65th birthday with a party on the lawn
0 Comments

SECCA to celebrate its 65th birthday with a party on the lawn

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SECCA will celebrate its 65th birthday with a party on its back lawn party Saturday featuring a special musical performance by Bowerbirds and Molly Sarlé.

There will be a Southern-inspired and locally-sourced dinner by Y'all Supper Club, history-inspired cocktails by Ginger Fox Beverage, an afterparty with DJ Jonathan Kirby and desserts by Dream Kreams Ice Cream, and more.

SECCA is at at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

General tickets are $25 and include admission to the concert and afterparty. VIP tickets are sold out. 

General admission doors open at 6 p.m. Molly Sarlé will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Bowerbirds will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Bowerbirds' latest record is “becalmyounglovers.”

To buy tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/f958j95a

336-727-7366

@fdanielWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

George Floyd gold statue goes on display in NYC

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News