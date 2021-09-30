SECCA to celebrate its 65th birthday with a party on the lawn

SECCA will celebrate its 65th birthday with a party on its back lawn party Saturday featuring a special musical performance by Bowerbirds and Molly Sarlé.

There will be a Southern-inspired and locally-sourced dinner by Y'all Supper Club, history-inspired cocktails by Ginger Fox Beverage, an afterparty with DJ Jonathan Kirby and desserts by Dream Kreams Ice Cream, and more.

SECCA is at at 750 Marguerite Drive in Winston-Salem.

General tickets are $25 and include admission to the concert and afterparty. VIP tickets are sold out.

General admission doors open at 6 p.m. Molly Sarlé will perform at 6:30 p.m. and Bowerbirds will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. Bowerbirds' latest record is “becalmyounglovers.”

To buy tickets, visit https://tinyurl.com/f958j95a

336-727-7366 @fdanielWSJ

