Second chance? After Thursday's disappointment for snow fans, forecasters say Triad could get up to 1.5 inches this weekend

Fans of snow may get a little of what they want this weekend in the Triad.

Forecasters are calling for a 70% to 80% chance of rain and snow beginning Saturday night and ending Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties. The snow accumulation may reach 1.5 inches, the National Weather Service said.

However, one forecaster tapped the breaks on expectations regarding the snowfall.

“Mostly likely, there is a chance of a freezing-rain scenario, which will not be good for kids who want to play in the snow,” said Phil Badgett, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.

Badgett said that less than 1 inch of snow is predicted Saturday night in Forsyth County. One-quarter to one-half inch of precipitation — rain turning to snow — is predicted to fall Sunday in Winston-Salem.

“We will keep our fingers crossed for you,” Badgett said. “Maybe it will happen for the kids.”

Winston-Salem got a dusting of snow on grass and elevated surfaces early Thursday, but National Weather Service forecasters said Wednesday's bright sun had robbed the area's chances of getting more than that. Snowfall ranged from 1.3 inches near Boone, 2.5 inches in Ashe County and 5 inches in Alleghany County, the weather service said.