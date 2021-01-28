Second chance? After Thursday's disappointment for snow fans, forecasters say Triad could get up to 1.5 inches this weekend

Fans of snow may get a little of what they want this weekend in the Triad.
Forecasters are calling for a 70% to 80% chance of rain and snow beginning Saturday night and ending Sunday in Forsyth and Guilford counties. The snow accumulation may reach 1.5 inches, the National Weather Service said.
However, one forecaster tapped the breaks on expectations regarding the snowfall.
“Mostly likely, there is a chance of a freezing-rain scenario, which will not be good for kids who want to play in the snow,” said Phil Badgett, a weather-service meteorologist in Raleigh.
Badgett said that less than 1 inch of snow is predicted Saturday night in Forsyth County. One-quarter to one-half inch of precipitation — rain turning to snow — is predicted to fall Sunday in Winston-Salem.
“We will keep our fingers crossed for you,” Badgett said. “Maybe it will happen for the kids.”
Winston-Salem got a dusting of snow on grass and elevated surfaces early Thursday, but National Weather Service forecasters said Wednesday's bright sun had robbed the area's chances of getting more than that. Snowfall ranged from 1.3 inches near Boone, 2.5 inches in Ashe County and 5 inches in Alleghany County, the weather service said.
This weekend's expected wintry mix of freezing rain and snow for the Triad and Northwest North Carolina will be the result of a wedge of high pressure that will have cold air, said Mike Sporer, a weather-service meteorologist in Blacksburg, Va.
Those conditions will combine with a low-pressure system to produce snow in the northwestern mountain counties and foothills and likely freezing rain and light snow in the Triad Saturday, Sunday and possibly Monday in some areas, Sporer said.
Until then, winter cold temperatures will grip the Triad and Northwest North Carolina, the weather service said.
Wind-chill values will range from 5 above zero to 5 below zero early Friday morning in Ashe, Alleghany and Watauga counties, the weather service said.
Slick spots on roads because of black ice are possible early Friday morning as any melted snow freezes.
Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies in Winston-Salem, Mount Airy, North Wilkesboro and Boone with high temperatures ranging from near 43 degrees in Forsyth County, near 35 degrees in Surry County, near 38 degrees in Wilkes County and near 28 degrees in Watauga County.
Frigid temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s are expected Friday night in Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties, the weather service said.
Journal reporter Wesley Young contributed to this story.