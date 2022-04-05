Second COVID-19 booster shot may not be needed for everyone, infectious disease expert says.

Being confused about when — or whether — you need a second COVID-19 booster shot is understandable, a local infectious-diseases expert said Tuesday.

Anyone with a compromised immune system and people over age 65 who received an initial booster dose four months ago or longer should get another shot, said Dr. David Priest of Novant Health Inc.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the additional shot for anyone over 50, but Priest said "my professional opinion is that the fourth dose is really beneficial for much older patients ... and we should be prioritizing those individuals at this time."

"We know this has been coming and alarming to some," he said. "It seems like there has been whiplash among the recommendations for vaccinations. We're trying to do what makes sense and protects people."

For those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection, Priest said, "I would consider that as having had one dose of vaccine."

"That approach has been taken in other parts of the world, but has not yet been backed in a widespread way in the U.S.

"Overall, I would consult with my healthcare provider to determine what is necessary."

Priest also shot down "immune system exhaustion," a theory being spread on social media that says additional vaccines weaken the immune system.

"That's a belief or an idea that a person's T cells will somehow begin to wear down or not function as well after being exposed to a vaccine several times in close succession," Priest said.

"There's really no evidence that boosters spaced four months apart would exhaust anyone's immune system."

Priest pointed to the story of a 60-year-old unnamed German man who is reported to have had a least 90 COVID-19 vaccines to be able to sell forged vaccination cards with real vaccine batch numbers.

Despite the number of vaccines he's taken, the man is still alive.

"That's pretty extreme all right," Priest said. "There certainly is no clinical trial designed to give someone 90 doses of COVID vaccine in rapid succession.

"It may be worth following up on this guy for a while and perhaps pulled into a clinical trial. From media reports, he's done OK, which speaks to the safety of the vaccine."

Pandemic or endemic?

Priest said neither North Carolina nor the United States as a whole is ready to shift COVID-19 from a pandemic to an endemic. When a virus reaches the endemic stage, that means it is constantly present and has fairly predictable spread. The flu is considered an endemic disease.

In terms of whether the endemic stage has been reached, both locally and nationally, Priest said that "is a tricky question to answer" because the delta and omicron surges were so large in terms of all key COVID-19 metrics.

"It feels like we should be because the numbers are so down compared with what the peaks were a few months ago," Priest said.

"There's still a fairly significant level of COVID around, more than we would see in some flu seasons.

"Yet, we're still closer to the endemic stage than three months ago," Priest said.

Priest stressed that "we're not going to boost our way out of this, getting a new dose every four months," but rather finds ways to live with the coronavirus.

"Everybody wants to move on, and we certainly get that," Priest said. "But, let's remember that nearly 1 million Americans have died from COVID, and we've all become a little immune to that idea.

"I think we are in the best place we've been in a long time, because a lot of people have had COVID and have some form of immunity, or have been vaccinated," Priest said.

"The expansion of anti-viral medications will be useful. We have to be nimble, and it may be wise at times going forward to wear a mask indoors, and people need to know and understand their own risks."

BA.2 omicron variant

Priest said it would not be surprising to see another wave of new COVID-19 cases as the BA.2 omicron variant spreads, though likely smaller in number of cases.

"It has become the predominant form (of COVID) and it has been shown to be 30% to 50% more contagious than omicron, so we expect in the coming weeks to see an uptick in cases," Priest said.

"We don't expect to have hospital capacity issues like we did with omicron, so we hope it will run its course without major disruptions, particularly for those who have been vaccinated and boosted.

"But, we have to be prepared to pull levers about hospital capacity, staffing, vaccinations and testing, and change things if we need to based on what amount of COVID we see in the community."

Priest said another omicron subvariant is emerging that represents a mixture of omicron and BA.2, "but we're not expecting anything more severe with that one either."

"The concern is that a variant would have what we call 'immune escape,' meaning it is one that our current immune response, our recent vaccine regimen, wouldn't protect us from," Priest said.

"Right now, we haven't seen one, but that's always the possibility that we have to think through and make adjustments going forward."

Vaccine availability

Priest said there is plenty of vaccine available in the community to provide the second booster.

The booster shot is available through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health, as well as medical providers with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and Novant Health Inc.

It is likely they are available at pharmacies that have provided the initial booster shot, but individuals are recommended to check first.

Adults who received a primary vaccine and a booster dose of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine four or more months ago can receive a second booster dose using any COVID-19 vaccine.

Priest expects an omicron-specific vaccine to become available by the fall with recommendations for who should receive it.

He believes we'll likely see an annual COVID booster "for some people."

"We have to wait to see what the data shows, particularly among young people who have had COVID or had several doses, do they really need an annual vaccine. That remains unclear."

Priest said he gets asked frequently whether there will be a seasonal COVID-19 vaccine.

"It really hasn't been seasonal yet; every few months we get a new wave," Priest said.

"More research and data needs to be done to determine that."

