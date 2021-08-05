 Skip to main content
Second Harvest Food Bank gains $135,000 grant from Golden Leaf
The coronavirus has created a near impossible scenario for food banks; unprecedented demand, dwindling supply, and a shortage of volunteer workers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest N.C. has been awarded a $135,000 grant from the Golden Leaf board of directors.

The funds are scheduled to be used toward a warehouse logistics training program for individuals.

Collaborators include Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C., Forsyth Technical Community College, Surry Community College, and local industry.

The projection is that within three years, 25 people will have completed the logistics program and be prepared for jobs in forklift operations, warehouse management and/or truck driving.

The funds is coming from Golden Leaf's Open Grants program and Disaster Recovery Grant program.

US to require COVID-19 shots for foreign visitors

