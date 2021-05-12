Second Harvest raises $9.4M for new headquarters, warehouse at Whitaker Park in Winston-Salem.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC launched the public phase of a $10 million capital campaign on Wednesday with the announcement that more than $9.4 million is already in hand.

With the "Hunger for Change" campaign goal that close, Second Harvest Chief Executive Eric Aft said, the campaign wouldn't stop at $10 million, since the needs are so great.

The money will go to build a new headquarters for Second Harvest, creating a building at Whitaker Park that will contain almost 140,000 square feet of space and is slated to be finished in the fall of 2022.

"As we work and our programs have grown, we have found that the facilities we are in, which include three leased facilities and one that we own ... are just no longer adequate to do the work that needs to get done," Aft said during an online event shown live on Facebook. "With the new tools that we envision for this campaign and this enhanced space, we know we can ... do even more for those we serve."

The public phase of a capital campaign gives people among the general public to take part in the fundraising effort.