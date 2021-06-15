Second person dies after Winston-Salem car crash early Saturday

A second person has died in connection to a crash early Saturday.

Tyler Noah Rodriguez, 24, of Cameron Village Court in Clemmons, died when the 2016 Porsche Cayman he was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree. The incident happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Stafford Village Boulevard, Winston-Salem Police said.

The driver, Jeremy Adam Wanichko, 25, of Bethany Trace Lane, died Monday, police said in a news release. The two deaths represent the 14th and 15th traffic-related fatalities for this year, as compared to just six last year.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or for Spanish speakers, (336) 728-3904. People can send anonymous tips, photos and videos to police at (336) 276-1717. Crime Stoppers can also be viewed on Facebook via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

