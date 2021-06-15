 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second person dies after Winston-Salem car crash early Saturday
0 Comments

Second person dies after Winston-Salem car crash early Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights
Getty Images

A second person has died in connection to a crash early Saturday. 

Tyler Noah Rodriguez, 24, of Cameron Village Court in Clemmons, died when the 2016 Porsche Cayman he was a passenger in ran off the road and struck a tree. The incident happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of Stafford Village Boulevard, Winston-Salem Police said.

The driver, Jeremy Adam Wanichko, 25, of Bethany Trace Lane, died Monday, police said in a news release. The two deaths represent the 14th and 15th traffic-related fatalities for this year, as compared to just six last year. 

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the police department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800, or for Spanish speakers, (336) 728-3904. People can send anonymous tips, photos and videos to police at (336) 276-1717. Crime Stoppers can also be viewed on Facebook via "Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County."

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”
Local News

Activist groups in Winston-Salem oppose play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White”

A one-act play by a local playwright has local activist groups asking why the local arts community is presenting and promoting the play now. Hate Out of Winston and Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America say the play “Our Time: A Conversation in Black and White” whitewashes local history surrounding the removal of a Confederate statue and promotes white supremacy. But Lynn Felder said her play is not about the statue and doesn’t defend white supremacy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News