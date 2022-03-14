Secret revealed: Open-pit mine proposed for Yadkin County site

Eight months after exploratory drilling began on a rural site in Yadkin County, a developer says his plans for the property include a 322-acre mining operation to extract materials used in construction and road-building.
The project would include a fully exposed, 61-acre extraction pit just a few hundred yards from West Yadkin Elementary School.
Jack Mitchell, president of a company called Three Oaks Quarry LLC in Winston-Salem, revealed his plans in a letter to neighbors of a 500-acre tract — northwest of the intersection of Old U.S. 421 and U.S. 21 near Hamptonville — that he said also could include residential development.
Mitchell said the company would mine deposits of stone, gravel and sand used to create aggregate, a key ingredient in concrete, asphalt and similar road-building and construction materials.
Any mining operation would need a county rezoning and special-use permit, as well as state approval. The site is currently a combination of farmland and forest.
The letter confirmed some of the fears expressed by dozens of neighboring property owners and residents since they learned that crews were boring holes as deep as 500 feet on the property.
The potential for open-pit mining had been one of the main concerns expressed by neighbors, and Mitchell’s repeated refusal to offer any hint about what his exploration aimed to find stoked suspicion.
Those sentiments remain even though Mitchell has finally revealed his plans, said Danny Steelman, a Winston-Salem financial adviser who owns 35 acres adjacent to the site and has become a point person for neighbors concerned about the future of the area.
“Our ... group is still very mistrusting of his true intentions after our experiences with his secrecy and misdirection,” Steelman of Mitchell. “We are still worried that if he opens a mine on the premise of aggregate that he may still find toxic materials he could then begin to mine.”
Earlier speculation of what Mitchell might be looking for included lithium, a crucial ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles that is experiencing skyrocketing demand and is prevalent in parts of the North Carolina Piedmont. Regional demand for the so-called white gold is expected to increase with the planned 2025 opening of Toyota’s $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro.
Steelman said he and his neighbors are worried the mining operation will hurt property values and threaten wetlands and wildlife. Their biggest concern, however, is the open pit’s close proximity to West Yadkin Elementary.
Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Tom Martin told the Journal previously he was concerned about how the eventual use of the nearby property could impact students and employees.
“The potential for increased traffic is also concerning,” he added.
Mitchell, in his letter, said a traffic consultant hired by his company determined that about 136 trucks a day would arrive empty and leave full on a daily basis, amounting to a total of 272 “trips.”
“Using national statistics by the Institute of Transportation Engineers, it would take only 37 (new) homes to generate an equivalent number of total daily vehicle trips,” he added. “If this entire 498-acre tract were very conservatively developed into 350 homes on well and septic (systems), total estimates would be 3,294 (trips) per day.”
Sequence of ‘shots’
Extraction at the site would begin with the removal of several feet of surface material to get to the rock below, Mitchell said. The so-called overburden would be used to create tall earthen berms “to substantially lessen and mitigate sound,” he added.
That noise insulation is important because explosions are used to loosen rock that then is taken to onsite machines that crush the pieces into various sizes.
Mitchell explained in the letter that a “liquid emulsion” is poured into holes that are 10 to 50 feet deep, where it is electronically detonated.
“The computer-controlled process creates a fast and timed sequence of ‘shots’ which cause the rock to fracture and fall downward to the ground below,” he added. “Each shot is separated from the next shot for periods measured in thousands of a second, but with the result being a 1.5 to 2 second noise duration.”
For anyone nearby, the sound will be muffled rather than a sharp, sudden crack, Mitchell said.
He insisted the operation would not affect groundwater levels because pooled rainwater from ponds would be used to prevent dust and clean extracted rock. Nearby wells also will be protected through continuous testing and observation of “monitoring wells” already drilled around the periphery of the site.
Steelman said he and neighbors have been pushing Yadkin officials to strengthen current county mining ordinances or ban new mining ordinances altogether before Mitchell submits rezoning and special-use permit requests.
Current mining regulations require just a 500-foot setback from the nearest homes or public buildings.
“This weak ordinance is allowing the mining company to locate the mine practically on top of the property lines,” Steelman said in reference to homes bordering the site. A mining ban “would put the county and people in a better position of control against outside interests.”
Yadkin County Board of Commissioners Chairman Kevin Austin told the Journal in January he had heard the concerns of some constituents who would oppose any kind of mine. But he added that commissioners would weigh all aspects of any rezoning request.
“It’s always a possibility,” Austin said when asked if his colleagues would allow such an operation. “If it’s considered to be good for the community, it’s something we’d need to look at.”
Mitchell apologized for not being “in a position to communicate with you now, but with this letter, our silence is over.”
He said he preferred to complete all testing and related studies before revealing any details about his plans.
“We decided early in our process that we did not want to do piecemeal communications,” he explained in the letter. “That is how rumors and inaccurate information do harm to productive discussions.”
Project meetings
Steelman said his group will host a public meeting to discuss the proposed project Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at West Yadkin Elementary School, 4432 U.S. 421, Hamptonville.
Mitchell said he’s planning an all-day drop-in session to share information on the project March 23 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Yadkin County Agricultural and Educational Building banquet hall, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville.
John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
