Secret revealed: Open-pit mine proposed for Yadkin County site

Those sentiments remain even though Mitchell has finally revealed his plans, said Danny Steelman, a Winston-Salem financial adviser who owns 35 acres adjacent to the site and has become a point person for neighbors concerned about the future of the area.

“Our ... group is still very mistrusting of his true intentions after our experiences with his secrecy and misdirection,” Steelman of Mitchell. “We are still worried that if he opens a mine on the premise of aggregate that he may still find toxic materials he could then begin to mine.”

Earlier speculation of what Mitchell might be looking for included lithium, a crucial ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles that is experiencing skyrocketing demand and is prevalent in parts of the North Carolina Piedmont. Regional demand for the so-called white gold is expected to increase with the planned 2025 opening of Toyota’s $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro.

Steelman said he and his neighbors are worried the mining operation will hurt property values and threaten wetlands and wildlife. Their biggest concern, however, is the open pit’s close proximity to West Yadkin Elementary.