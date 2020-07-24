Part of Country Club Road will be closed for most of Friday, according to a release from the city. 

The road will be shut down from Kilpatrick Street to Tipperary Lane due to a traffic crash investigation, the city statement said. No one was injured in the accident. 

The accident caused a power outage for the residences and businesses in the area. The City of Winston-Salem said that Duke Power has been notified.

According to the Duke Power outage map, 28 of their customers close to the scene have been affected so far.  

Traffic will be detoured around the area, and the city is urging drivers to take alternative routes while the scene is still active. 

