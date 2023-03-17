The 3300 block of Country Club Road, between Sherwood Forest Road and Mayfield Drive, will have traffic reduced to one lane of travel from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday so crews from Lusk Tree Service can remove a hazardous tree.
Melissa Hall
