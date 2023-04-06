A section of downtown Winston-Salem has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The official word came Wednesday from the state Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.

The confirmation came about three months after the district gained National Park Service designation as a historic district, which was necessary to make it eligible for placement on the national register.

The approved district covers 53 acres and contains 72 buildings.

The district is bounded on the east by Chestnut Street and on the west by Broad Street. The northern boundary is Sixth Street between Cherry and Broad streets, and the southern boundary is First Street between Church and Spruce streets.

Mark Owens, president and chief executive of Greater Winston-Salem Inc., said the recognition “helps to convey the rich history of our city, built by generations of visionaries and innovators that helped lay the groundwork for where we are today: a growing mid-sized metro with more than $2 billion dollars of investment in the downtown area in the past several years.”

“This highlights Winston-Salem as a great place to live, which is what companies and talent are looking for in a place to locate.”

The district represents the historic commercial core of the city, and includes the former headquarters for such prominent corporations as the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Hanes Hosiery, Hanes Knitting and Wachovia Bank.

The historic district’s time period begins in 1882 “when the first extant commercial buildings were constructed, and ended in 1976 when the government superblocks of the urban renewal period were complete.”

“North Carolina continues to be a leader in preserving historic places treasured by their communities,” said Reid Wilson, the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources’ secretary.

“Each time we add new districts and properties to the register, we recognize and celebrate North Carolina’s rich and diverse history.”

The department described the district as “locally significant ... in the area of commerce as the historic commercial core that supported the city’s tobacco, textile, and furniture industries, and it served as the financial, institutional and retail center of Winston-Salem.”

“It is also locally significant in the areas of social history for civil rights, government, and community planning and development.”

One of those landmark moments was the first victory in North Carolina for the integration of restaurants, as Black residents staged a sit-in that began on Feb. 8, 1960, and ended on May 23 when the city and local businesses signed an agreement.

Urban renewal efforts from the 1950s and ‘60s have come under fire for destroying Black businesses and homes.

The new historic district says that the inclusion of what’s been known as the Phillips Building, now the Forsyth County Public Safety Center, recognizes both the former Black business district that stood there and the urban renewal efforts that transformed that part of downtown.

The department also touted the district’s collection of high-style commercial architecture “representing nearly a century of architectural styles, craftsmanship and design associated with prominent architecture firms.”

“Several buildings in the district are among the most exceptional designs of their era in North Carolina.”

Economic impact

The listing of a property in the National Register places no obligation or restriction on a private owner using private resources to maintain or alter the property.

Over the years, various federal and state incentives have been introduced to assist private preservation initiatives, including tax credits for the rehabilitation of National Register properties.

Those state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits have proven pivotal in downtown’s revitalizations this century.

For example, those tax credits were critical to the development of Phase I of Innovation Quarter, attracting outside investors, such as Blue Cross Blue Shield of N.C. and US Bancorp for Wake Forest BioTech Place, which helped to offset up to 40% of the $106 million renovation costs for the historic building.

PMC Property Group qualified for between $18 million and $30 million in overall historic tax credits to offset the $60 million project cost of renovating the former Reynolds Tobacco headquarters into a luxury hotel, 120 apartment units and a mixed-use complex.

As of Jan. 1, more than 4,209 historic rehabilitation projects have been completed with a combined estimated private investment of more than $3.5 billion.

The effort to gain the designation was led by the owners of the Chatham Building downtown, which houses Washington Perk and Aperture Cinema.

“We think it is a perfect historic district, and didn’t see anyone else stepping forward,” Charles Fulk, one of the co-owners and main marketing official.

The Downtown Winston-Salem Partnership has been supportive of the district, said Jason Thiel, the partnership’s president.

“We are hopeful it will assist with historic tab credits for some of the buildings in the district,” Thiel said.

Michelle McCullough, historic preservation officer for Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, said in October that the designation gives the city some bragging rights.

But the designation also helps building owners who might be able to apply for help if they choose to renovate, she said.

“When we are doing a (historic) district, the smaller contributing buildings that would not be able to be listed can now take part in state and federal rehabilitation tax credit programs,” she said.

“Of course, property owners that do take advantage of tax credits do have to face requirements that make sure the building maintains its historical integrity.”

Chatham example

The offering of a newly renovated apartments in historic old building proved enticing to the developers of the Chatham Building, which overlooks a high-profile section of downtown Winston-Salem.

After stripping most of the building’s interior, GBX Group LLC of Cleveland is prepping to create 22 one-bedroom, 650-square-foot units in the two-story structure overlooking the 3000 block of West Fourth St.

There would be 19 units on the top floor, two on the mezzanine and one on the ground floor near the Aperture cinema and Washington Perk convenience store. The apartments are scheduled to be ready to be occupied by year’s end, said Fulk, who is handling local marketing for GBX.

Living just one floor above the hustle and bustle of Fourth Street will provide a decidedly urban feel to residents, Fulk said.

The rehabilitation cherry on the top was secured in December when the building was confirmed on Dec. 30 as part of a new historic district designation by the National Park Service.

That designation made the building eligible for the lucrative federal historic rehabilitation tax credits worth up to 20% and state historic rehabilitation tax credits worth between 15% and 25% for certain expenditures.

For the Chatham Building, the potential $2 million in historic rehabilitation tax credits would be used to help offset a projected $5 million expenditure.

Towering relevance

The Nissen Building, constructed in 1926, was tallest in the state until eclipsed by the Reynolds Building in 1929. The Wachovia Building, now Winston Tower, was tallest in the Southeast when it was built in 1966.

The buildings in the proposed historic district are as old as the Bitting Block at 418 N. Liberty St. and the H.D. Poindexter Store, both from around 1882, and as recent as places like the Embassy Suites (1974) on North Cherry Street and the Ward Federal Building (1976) on North Main.

The statewide significance of the city’s downtown buildings lies in the wide scope of architectural styles that are expressed in ways that stand out from other cities in the state.

Those styles include Art Deco, widely admired, but also Brutalist structures like the Forsyth County Hall of Justice and the Ward building.

The proposed historic district even has an example of what’s called Googie architecture: a building that has a futuristic “space age” feel as envisioned in the 1950s or 60s. That building, called the Firestone building on West Fifth Street, most recently housed Bib’s Downtown, a barbecue place.

Even downtown parking decks are now viewed as historic examples of how the city reacted to the growing importance of the automobile.