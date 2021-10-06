 Skip to main content
Section of Fourth Street will be closed Wednesday through Friday in downtown Winston-Salem
Starting Wednesday, one block of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem for emergency sewer pipe repairs, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said in a news release.

The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, depending on weather conditions, the department said.

Detours will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, the department said.

For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

