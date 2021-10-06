Section of Fourth Street will be closed Wednesday through Friday in downtown Winston-Salem

Starting Wednesday, one block of Fourth Street will be closed to traffic between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue in downtown Winston-Salem for emergency sewer pipe repairs, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities Department said in a news release.
The repairs are expected to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday, depending on weather conditions, the department said.
Detours will be posted, and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes, the department said.
For more information, call City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.
336-727-7299
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
John Hinton
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today