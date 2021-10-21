Section of I-40 East closed because of traffic crash Thursday night in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police closed the section of Interstate 40 East from Hanes Mall Boulevard to Peters Creek Parkway because of a traffic crash involving multiple vehicles, authorities said.

Police said that section of the highway would be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

The N.C. Department of Transportation said the highway's eastbound lanes near Hanes Mall Boulevard would be closed for two hours, ending at 11:25 p.m. Thursday.

Drivers are encouraged to choose an alternate route and avoid this area, police said.

The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic crash.

No further details were immediately available.

