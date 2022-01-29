 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section of Meadowlark Drive reopened after house fire
In under two minutes, get vital home safety tips to safeguard against home fires. They're life saving ideas easy to implement.

Winston-Salem police temporarily closed the 500 block of Meadowlark Drive Saturday afternoon due to a house fire, authorities said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The road was closed for about an hour and has been reopened.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

