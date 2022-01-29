Section of Meadowlark Drive reopened after house fire

Winston-Salem police temporarily closed the 500 block of Meadowlark Drive Saturday afternoon due to a house fire, authorities said.
HELMET CAM VIDEO - Residential fire 600 block of Meadowlark Drive. No injuries 3 adults and 2 children displaced. Cause of fire being investigated. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/O1VG51YhZj— City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) January 29, 2022
The cause of the fire is being investigated. The road was closed for about an hour and has been reopened.
INCIDENT ALERT- Residential fire in the 600 block of Meadowlark Drive. Fire attack in progress. #WSFire .107 pic.twitter.com/tpmpf6sUmc— City of Winston-Salem, NC (@CityofWS) January 29, 2022
John Hinton
