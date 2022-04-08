Section of Old Walkertown Road to close for beltway-related work in Winston-Salem

A short stretch of Old Walkertown Road will close for a month starting Monday near the spot where it passes under the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway, state highway officials said.

The road will close between Northampton Drive on the west and Dippen Road on the east.

Contractors will use the closure to carry out projects related to the beltway construction:

*Old Walkertown Road will be widened to have a central turn lane in the stretch where it passes under the beltway between Northampton Drive and Dippen Road.

*The elevation of Old Walkertown Road will be raised in that area as well, so that a railroad crossing on Northampton Drive can be made more level.

"There is a railroad track that runs parallel to Old Walkertown Road, and the elevation of that railroad is approximately four feet higher than the Old Walkertown Road elevation," explained Marcus Thompson, a communications officer for the N.C. Department of Transportation. "There is a crossing at Northampton Drive where the differences in elevation cause major issues for tractor trailers to safely cross the tracks without getting stuck."

State officials said the plan is to take a month to do the work and reopen Old Walkertown Road on May 11.

In the meantime, drivers on Old Walkertown Road will be routed along a detour that follows Dippen, Old Hollow and Davis roads.

Pat Ivey, a division engineer for the N.C. Department of Transportation, said the center turn lane will help drivers trying to make left turns from Old Walkertown Road to either Dippen Road or Northampton Drive.

There's no interchange planned for the spot where Old Walkertown Road passes under the beltway. The closest beltway intersections will be at New Walkertown Road to the southeast and at Baux Mountain Road to the northwest.

As well, Dippen Road was realigned on its southern end to make way for the beltway: Formerly, Dippen Road intersected Old Walkertown Road just east of Ibraham Elementary School. Dippen has been re-routed to intersect Old Walkertown Road about a half-mile east of its former intersection.

The beltway is open between Salem Parkway and New Walkertown Road. Later this year, a major section of the beltway will be completed stretching from New Walkertown Road to U.S. 52 on the north side of Winston-Salem.

The beltway is currently designated N.C. 74. When the eastern leg is finished as far south as Interstate 74 (the former U.S. 311 between Winston-Salem and High Point), the entire beltway from that point to U.S. 52 will be designated I-74.

