Section of South Main Street to remain closed Friday morning, Winston-Salem police say

Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM — Police want motorists to know the 4200 block of South Main Street between Avondale and Garland street will be closed Friday morning for an extended period of time because of an active investigation.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Police did not disclose what the investigation involved and said motorists should expect delays in this area and take an alternate route.
This story will be updated as details become available.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.