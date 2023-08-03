Six Triad non-profit groups have been awarded $40,000 each in capacity building grants by SECU Foundation.

The funding was part of the foundation’s Mission Development Grant program, providing each nonprofit also with an approved consultant to help address organizational needs for future business goals and sustainability.

The program covers a wide spectrum of support for programming that focuses on: housing and shelter; children and youth services; food insecurity; mental health services; diversity, equity, and inclusion; and arts and cultural education.

The grantees are: Blue Ridge Opportunity Commission (Alleghany, Ashe and Wilkes counties); Family Promise of Davie County; Lost Province Center for Cultural Arts toward the Lansing School (Ashe); Nazareth Child and Family Connection (Cabarrus, Davidson and Rowan counties); Peacehaven Community Farm (Guilford County); and Sustainable Alamance (Alamance County).