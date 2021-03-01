Seed money or wasteful spending on a Winston-Salem street targeted for redevelopment? Depends on perspective

Another word might be “mess.”

“Maintaining the private property remains the responsibility of the owners,” Millett wrote.

The asking price for all three is $100,000; any prospective buyer may easily need to spend that much (or more) to make it suitable.

The current owner of the buildings, a family-owned business called the C.W. Trading Post, bought them years ago in separate transactions totaling about $35,000.

Tax listings show no improvements by the owners. The buildings sat vacant for years, crumbling with the passage of time.

So on its face, it seems a neat trick to hold property until the city pays for exterior repairs, then triple the investment. The truth, though, is trickier.

The C.W. Myers company, established in 1948 by the late Clyde Myers after he bought a goat and a wagon, moved four years ago to sell all of its more than 540 properties in Winston-Salem.

“I thought I had it all sold,” said Steve Myers. “But (the buyer) took all of them but seven or eight that we still have. I’ve been trying to sell those for years.”