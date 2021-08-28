Seeing purple? Some street lights in Winston-Salem and beyond are defective

A google search shows reports of purple lights in places as diverse as Wisconsin, Florida and Iowa.

The change in color is due to a manufacturer defect that was identified earlier this year and is being addressed, Duke Energy said.

Other than being purple, the street lights continue to work, the company said.

Flythe said the easiest way for people to report a purple light is to go to the company's web site at www.duke-energy.com and click on the offending light.

To do that, click on the customer service link at the top of the page, then click again on the link to request a light repair. Eventually a map pops up that one can use to pinpoint the exact light needing a fix.

"We have got some, and as people are reporting them we will change them out," Flythe said.

Still, on social media some people are appealing for folks to not report the lights:

"I love the ones on Reynolda. Let's all NOT report them," said one member of a Facebook group that solicits comments on all things Winston-Salem from its members.

Another person talked about a purple light on West End Boulevard that "freaks me out every time I walk toward it," despite seeing it all the time.

