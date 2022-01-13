Seeing purple? Think Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin

If you’re seeing more purple than usual in downtown Winston-Salem, it’s in honor of the late Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, who chaired the board that puts on the National Black Theatre Festival here.

And purple, of course, is the official color of the festival, a biennial showcase of Black theatrical talent that brings thousands of people to Winston-Salem.

Sprinkle-Hamlin died on Jan. 3 at the age of 76. She stepped into her leadership role with the N.C. Black Repertory Co. in 2007, when her husband and company founder Larry Leon Hamlin died.

City Manager Lee Garrity said that this week, in honor of Sprinkle-Hamlin, purple lights are going on all around downtown: Those places include City Hall, the arches over the intersection of U.S. 52 and Research Parkway, the Strollway bridge just west of the Liberty Street bridge on Salem Parkway, and the arches on the Green Street pedestrian bridge.

But that’s not all: Garrity said the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel in downtown Winston-Salem had agreed to take part by illuminating the top of the former R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. building at the corner of Fourth and Main streets. And Garrity said people visiting the Innovation Quarter will also see purple lights in that area as well.