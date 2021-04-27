Seeking police body camera footage can be complicated in North Carolina. Here's why.

Before 2016, it was not entirely clear whether body camera footage was a public record. But the Republican dominated General Assembly passed a law that made it clear body camera footage was neither a public record nor a personnel record.

The law was passed around the time protests erupted over the fatal shooting of a Black man by Charlotte police. Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old Black man, was killed on Sept. 20, 2016.

Police claimed that a Black police officer shot and killed Scott after Scott failed to comply with repeated commands to drop a gun. Neighbors said Scott had a book, not a gun. Investigators said they recovered a gun at the scene, although video footage didn't show Scott holding a gun before he was shot.

The police officer, Brentley Vinson, was not criminally charged.

The law provides for two different types of access to body camera video — disclosure and release, according to a 2016 blog post from Frayda Bluestein, a professor at UNC School of Government. Law enforcement agencies have the authority to disclose video to people whose images or voices are in the video. That means those people can watch the video but cannot get a copy of it. For people to get a copy of a video, they have to go through the court system.