Seeking police body camera footage can be complicated in North Carolina. Here's why.

The fatal shooting of a Black man by sheriff's deputies in Elizabeth City has culminated in public demands for the release of body camera footage.
But getting that footage released publicly is complicated.
For one thing, under North Carolina law, body-camera footage is not a public record, and law-enforcement agencies do not have the legal authority to release such footage to the public.
Because of a 2016 law, law enforcement videos can only be released to the public through a court order signed by a superior court judge. People have to file a petition with the court in order for that to happen.
In most cases, people will have to pay a $200 fee to file the petition. Law enforcement agencies then turn over the requested videos to a judge for a review. That judge will then hold a hearing in superior court before issuing a decision. The judge has the discretion to deny the request or grant the request in part or full. The judge also has discretion to redact parts of the videos if there are concerns about privacy of people in the videos.
Last week, Andrew Brown Jr., 42, was shot by Pasquotank County sheriff's deputies as they tried to serve a search warrant at his house. According to an independent autopsy requested by the family, Brown was shot in the back of the head. Brown's family members and other members of the community have asked that the entire body camera footage be released. The sheriff in Pasquotank County has filed a petition, and a hearing is scheduled before a superior court judge on Wednesday.
Before 2016, it was not entirely clear whether body camera footage was a public record. But the Republican dominated General Assembly passed a law that made it clear body camera footage was neither a public record nor a personnel record.
The law was passed around the time protests erupted over the fatal shooting of a Black man by Charlotte police. Keith Lamont Scott, a 43-year-old Black man, was killed on Sept. 20, 2016.
Police claimed that a Black police officer shot and killed Scott after Scott failed to comply with repeated commands to drop a gun. Neighbors said Scott had a book, not a gun. Investigators said they recovered a gun at the scene, although video footage didn't show Scott holding a gun before he was shot.
The police officer, Brentley Vinson, was not criminally charged.
The law provides for two different types of access to body camera video — disclosure and release, according to a 2016 blog post from Frayda Bluestein, a professor at UNC School of Government. Law enforcement agencies have the authority to disclose video to people whose images or voices are in the video. That means those people can watch the video but cannot get a copy of it. For people to get a copy of a video, they have to go through the court system.
The Winston-Salem Journal and other news organizations formed a coalition and petitioned Forsyth Superior Court last year for videos depicting the events that led to John Neville's death in December 2019. Neville, 56, of Greensboro, was arrested on Dec. 1, 2019 and placed in the Forsyth County Jail. Twenty-four hours later, he had a medical emergency, and video that was later released showed several deputies on top of Neville, who was lying face down on a mattress in a cell. The deputies were trying to remove handcuffs from Neville's wrists. Neville said, "I can't breathe," more than 20 times in a three-minute period.
Five deputies and a nurse have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in his death.
This year, the Journal also petitioned body camera footage of an incident in which a Winston-Salem man, John Mackey, said that a police officer assaulted him and later shocked him with a Taser, because he had played loud music. A judge released the footage after the city filed a separate petition asking for public release of the footage.
Earlier this week, Democratic legislators filed bills that would make body camera and dashboard camera footage public within 48 hours of an incident unless there's a court order sealing it, according to The News & Observer of Raleigh.
