Sen. Burr insider trading investigation closes without charges

Burr released a statement at that time saying “I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on Feb. 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of its Asia bureaus at the time."

Shortly after the controversy surfaced, a Public Policy Polling poll found that half of North Carolinians wanted Burr to resign as senator. Several political analysts accused Burr of crossing an ethical line with his stock trades.

The controversy surrounding Burr intensified on May 14 when he resigned as chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, a day after FBI agents seized his cellphone from his home.

On May 26, multiple media outlets reported that Justice officials had informed three senators — Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California and Republicans Jim Inhofe of Oklahoma and Loeffler — that investigations into their stock transactions had been closed.

Meanwhile, the Justice investigation into Burr's trading activities went quiet for nearly eight months before Burr's statement Tuesday.

Larry Sabato, director of the Center for Politics at the University of Virginia, said in May that "from the day this story broke, Burr’s case always seemed the most serious, and it was so treated by the press."