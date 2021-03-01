Senate fails to override Cooper's veto on school bill

The N.C. Senate failed to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill that would force school districts to offer in-person learning.
Backers of the bill failed by one vote to get the three-fifths supermajority needed to override the veto. Sen. Paul Lowe (D-Forsyth) played a crucial role in the outcome. He originally voted for the Senate bill but announced earlier Monday that he would change his vote.
"Our students and teachers must come back to a healthy learning environment," he said.
Sponsored by Sen. Deanna Ballard (R-Watauga), the Senate bill would have required all school districts to offer some form of in-person learning, either fulltime in-person with minimal social distancing, known as Plan A, or a mix of remote and in-person learning with at least six-feet of social distancing, known as Plan B.
It would have scrapped Plan C, which calls for fulltime online learning, but it would have asked school districts to keep a virtual school option for parents who don't want their children back in school.
Only a few of the state's 115 school districts are still in Plan C. Most of the bigger districts, including Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are in Plan B, though the local district will begin letting fourth- and fifth-grade students go four days a week beginning March 8. Currently, children from pre-K through third grade go four days a week.
The district's middle and high-school students are in Plan B.
Cooper has said he is opposed to letting older kids back into the classroom under Plan A because it allows for minimal social distancing, which goes against guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. He also said it strips local school boards from closing schools in the event of an emergency situation.
The bill did allow school boards to close individual classes or schools.
In pushing for the bill, Ballard argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called on communities to make schools a priority over restaurants and bars.
Cooper recently relaxed some guidelines, allowing for bars to reopen for indoor seating and more capacity inside restaurants.
"We just opened bars again so any school district that is not open in North Carolina is out of compliance with the CDC because they have open bars and not schools," she said.
Another component of the bill called for school districts to offer in-person classes everyday to children with specialized learning plans. The local district is already moving toward that, with plans to allow those students back in the classroom later this month.
Last month, Cooper encouraged school districts to get students back in the classroom as often as possible, but it was not a mandate.
