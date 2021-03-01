Senate fails to override Cooper's veto on school bill

The district's middle and high-school students are in Plan B.

Cooper has said he is opposed to letting older kids back into the classroom under Plan A because it allows for minimal social distancing, which goes against guidance from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. He also said it strips local school boards from closing schools in the event of an emergency situation.

The bill did allow school boards to close individual classes or schools.

In pushing for the bill, Ballard argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has called on communities to make schools a priority over restaurants and bars.

Cooper recently relaxed some guidelines, allowing for bars to reopen for indoor seating and more capacity inside restaurants.

"We just opened bars again so any school district that is not open in North Carolina is out of compliance with the CDC because they have open bars and not schools," she said.

Another component of the bill called for school districts to offer in-person classes everyday to children with specialized learning plans. The local district is already moving toward that, with plans to allow those students back in the classroom later this month.

Last month, Cooper encouraged school districts to get students back in the classroom as often as possible, but it was not a mandate.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.