Senate municipality elections bill doesn't affect Forsyth

Forsyth County's eight municipalities are not affected by a revamped state Senate bill that would delay this year's elections until 2022.
However, Greensboro, Hickory, Lexington and Statesville are among 35 municipalities statewide that are affected by Senate Bill 722 because their council seats are determined by districts, rather than being all at-large.
Also affected are Cary, Charlotte, Fayetteville, Mooresville and Raleigh.
Unaffected are primaries and general elections in Bethania, Clemmons, Kernersville, Lewisville, Rural Hall, Tobaccoville and Walkertown.
The Winston-Salem City Council would have been affected by the changes made to SB722 because of its ward system.
However, the next election for council members and the mayor won't be until 2024.
The revamped SB722 cleared the Senate Redistricting and Elections committee Thursday. It is on the Senate Rules and Operations committee agenda for its 2:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting.
SB722 is a public bill and subject to veto by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The Republican-sponsored bill would require "municipalities with delayed 2021 elections to review and revise those electoral districts following the release of the 2020 U.S. Census data."
Primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.
Limited impact?
Election timing can only be changed by the General Assembly.
There had been discussions about introducing legislation that would have delayed all 2021 municipal elections. That option has had the support of Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state's Board of Elections.
However, the Senate bill sponsors opted to limit the impact following input from the N.C. League of Municipalities and a group of mayors that included Mike Horn of Lewisville.
Horn said Friday that "we're really pleased that legislators saw the wisdom of those discussions" concerning municipalities that elect their leaders by at-large voting.
Horn said Lewisville town leaders share the belief that holding elections in odd years is beneficial so that its races aren't overshadowed by presidential, congressional and statewide campaigns.
"The value in off years is that people who turn out to vote truly care about their communities and are truly informed about who's running," Horn said.
"There is a much more engaged and knowledgeable electorate."
Bill details
Municipalities reliant on districts and wards redraw those boundaries every decade, adjusting to population changes.
However, because the 2020 Census data isn't expected to be available until late summer or early fall, the data won't be accessible in time to allow for adjustments on the planned 2021 election schedules.
Current elected officials would have their terms in office extended by the bill.
Affected municipalities would be required to revise their districts by Nov. 17 and then submit their plans to their county board of commissioners and/or county board of elections by Nov. 19.
The filing period would go from noon Dec. 6 to noon Dec. 17.
If a municipality is unable to meet the Nov. 17 and Nov. 19 deadlines, the filing deadline would go from noon Jan. 3 to noon Jan. 7.
Mitch Kokai, senior policy analyst with Libertarian think tank John Locke Foundation, considers SB722 as a prudent precaution.
"While the executive director of the State Board of Elections has recommended pushing back all 2021 local elections to the spring, many state lawmakers believe that proposal goes too far," Kokai said.
"The vast majority of municipalities in North Carolina have no election districts.
"Delaying their elections would deny voters’ right to hold elected officials accountable on a regular basis," Kokai said.
House Bill 37
Although SB722 doesn't directly affect the Winston-Salem City Council and mayoral races, a House bill introduced in February does.
House Bill 37, introduced by Republican Reps. Donny Lambeth and Lee Zachary, would expand the council from eight to 10 members by adding two at-large seats.
The bill has not been heard in committee since being filed Feb. 1.
The bill would allow city residents to vote on their ward representative, and for the two at-large seats.
Currently, only the mayor is elected citywide. The council has four Black members and four white members with a 7-1 Democratic majority.
The bill is part of a compromise reached in 2020 by Lambeth and Mayor Allen Joines after Lambeth introduced a bill in 2019 that would have reduced Winston-Salem from eight to five wards, and created three at-large positions.
The council hadn’t asked for the change, and the bill drew intense criticism, both from council members and the community.
HB37 states that individuals must be city residents to run for the at-large seats. The two candidates receiving the highest number of votes would be elected to the at-large seats.
The bill was filed as a local bill, which means it would not be subject to veto from Cooper.
If passed, it would not go into effect until the November 2024 general election.
336-727-7376