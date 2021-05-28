Senate municipality elections bill doesn't affect Forsyth

Primaries would be held on March 8 and the general election on April 26.

Limited impact?

Election timing can only be changed by the General Assembly.

There had been discussions about introducing legislation that would have delayed all 2021 municipal elections. That option has had the support of Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state's Board of Elections.

However, the Senate bill sponsors opted to limit the impact following input from the N.C. League of Municipalities and a group of mayors that included Mike Horn of Lewisville.

Horn said Friday that "we're really pleased that legislators saw the wisdom of those discussions" concerning municipalities that elect their leaders by at-large voting.

Horn said Lewisville town leaders share the belief that holding elections in odd years is beneficial so that its races aren't overshadowed by presidential, congressional and statewide campaigns.

"The value in off years is that people who turn out to vote truly care about their communities and are truly informed about who's running," Horn said.

"There is a much more engaged and knowledgeable electorate."