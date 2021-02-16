Senates OKs fee relief bill for state bar owners.

The state Senate Tuesday approved a bill that extends for bars the payment deadline for certain ABC permit renewals.
The Senate cleared House Bill 4 by a 47-0 vote. HB4 cleared the House by a 116-1 vote on Feb. 4.
Because the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee changed the bill's language, the bill now go back to the House for approval.
If passed, the legislation would become effective retroactively to June 30, 2020.
The fees would not be required to be paid until 90 days after all executive orders affecting ABC permittees are rescinded or allowed to expire.
ABC permittees are required to request a delay to paying their permit fees. They also can request a temporary refund of paid fees.
HB4 also directs the ABC Commission to reinstate or reactivate select ABC permits that were canceled or moved to inactive status during 2020.
The ABC permit renewal fees issue became a focal point in early January when about 120 bar owners found out that their private bar permits had been canceled for non-payment, even though the owners were not able to operate their businesses.
Among the local businesses affected were Bar Pina, Gatsby's Pub and the Old Winston Social Club.
In all, nine establishments in Forsyth County were on a list of alcohol-serving clubs on a cancellation list provided by the N.C. Bar Owners Association.
House Bill 73
A separate bill, the bipartisan House Bill 73, would allow bar owners a yearlong break in state ABC permit renewal fees.
The bill, which has Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, as a co-primary sponsor, would waive permit fees from May 1, 2021, to April 30, 2022.
HB73 was sent to the House Alcoholic Beverage Council committee Monday, where it has not been acted upon.
The bill would become effective when signed into law.
The bill would cover 13 types of permits: on-premises malt beverage; on-premises unfortified wine; on-premises fortified wine; mixed beverages; culinary; mixed beverages catering; guest room cabinet; wine tasting; wine shop; malt beverage tasting; spirituous liquor tasting; antique spirituous liquor; and common area entertainment.
Bar owners who have prepaid ABC permit fees for 2021-22 could request a refund.
Lambeth said there would be an estimated $25 million in permit fees affected by the waiver.
