Senates OKs fee relief bill for state bar owners.

The state Senate Tuesday approved a bill that extends for bars the payment deadline for certain ABC permit renewals.

The Senate cleared House Bill 4 by a 47-0 vote. HB4 cleared the House by a 116-1 vote on Feb. 4.

Because the Senate Commerce and Insurance committee changed the bill's language, the bill now go back to the House for approval.

If passed, the legislation would become effective retroactively to June 30, 2020.

The fees would not be required to be paid until 90 days after all executive orders affecting ABC permittees are rescinded or allowed to expire.

ABC permittees are required to request a delay to paying their permit fees. They also can request a temporary refund of paid fees.

HB4 also directs the ABC Commission to reinstate or reactivate select ABC permits that were canceled or moved to inactive status during 2020.

The ABC permit renewal fees issue became a focal point in early January when about 120 bar owners found out that their private bar permits had been canceled for non-payment, even though the owners were not able to operate their businesses.