Senator Richard Burr's brother-in-law agrees to testify before SEC over insider trading investigation

The Nov. 30 testimony will allow Fauth "to take as many breaks as needed."

"Counsel for respondent shall inform the SEC should Mr. Fauth's condition necessitate any modification of the planned testimony."

Background

According to SEC filings, on Feb. 13, 2020, Burr “possessed material nonpublic information concerning COVID-19 and its potential impact on the U.S. and global economies.”

Burr’s office has not commented publicly on the SEC filings that were submitted beginning Oct. 22 in the federal Southern District of New York, nor on subsequent media reports about the investigation.

The SEC has said Fauth’s testimony “is critical” to its investigation.

“The commission has no intention of conducting the questioning in an adversarial manner, as this is investigative testimony, not a deposition,” the filing said. “Indeed, the staff has made no determination of whether it should recommend that any charges at all be brought in this matter."

The SEC said it is prepared to provide Fauth’s legal counsel “with most of the documents we believe we will want to show Fauth prior to his appearance.”