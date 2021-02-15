Senator Richard Burr's vote to convict Donald Trump underscores long forgotten words

Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you think.
Nor does he likely give a rip about any censure from the state GOP over his surprising vote of conscience to convict ex-President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.
Not having to pander for votes or grovel for campaign cash — part and parcel of modern politics — can be liberating that way. No doubt it played a role in Burr’s gasp-inducing decision to join six of his Republican colleagues in their votes against Trump.
North Carolina’s senior senator likely hasn’t paid much attention to praise he’s received from Democrats, country club Republicans or Chamber of Commerce types, either. He doesn’t need to care what you (or I) think about his vote.
But there are people whose opinions matter. And they may not be the ones who spring immediately to mind.
Condemnation by former friends
Surely by now, the initial shock waves that followed Burr’s vote are beginning to fade. An unforgiving, Insta-famous, 24/7 news cycle surely has something to do with that.
Nevertheless, Burr's decision, in case you weren’t watching it unfold, caused an audible gasp in the Senate chamber.
“The evidence is compelling that President Trump is guilty of inciting an insurrection against a coequal branch of government and that the charge rises to the level of high Crimes and Misdemeanors,” Burr said via a prepared statement. “Therefore, I have voted to convict.”
And though the effort to convict Trump failed on a 57-43 vote, the reaction Burr’s decision to six fellow Republicans and all 50 Democrats was as swift as it was predictable.
A roll call sampling reads this way: “North Carolina Republicans sent Senator Burr to the United States Senate to uphold the Constitution and his vote today to convict in a trial that he declared unconstitutional is shocking and disappointing,” state GOP chairman Michael Whatley said.
(Point of order: The vote, most scholars said beforehand, was constitutional even before a majority of the Senate voted to affirm that it was so.)
Nevertheless, the state Republican party moved Monday to censure Burr for his vote. That plus a quarter would net a phone call, if one could even find a pay phone these days.
As for Sen. Thom Tillis, the junior senator who voted to acquit … Who cares? He turned lapdog a nanosecond after Daddy Trump threatened a spanking over Tillis’ opposition to a fake national emergency over appropriating money for Trump’s border wall.
It didn’t take long for eager, aspirational and perhaps delusional candidates for Burr’s still-occupied Senate seat to pile on.
“Wrong vote, Sen. Burr. I am running to replace Richard Burr because North Carolina needs a true conservative champion as their next senator,” tweeted former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-6th, who not so coincidentally included a fundraising appeal.
Classy.
Then came word from U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, R-9th, who said he supported “immediate censure” for Burr, which is rich, considering that Bishop won his seat in a special election in 2019 due in large measure to actual voter fraud that ruled out Mark Harris, the initial Republican nominee.
Telegraphing the move
Burr telegraphed his move even before votes were cast Saturday afternoon
“The President promoted unfounded conspiracy theories to cast doubt on the integrity of a free and fair election because he did not like the results,” Burr said after the Jan. 6 mob insurrection. “As Congress met to certify the election results, the President directed his supporters to go to the Capitol to disrupt the lawful proceedings required by the Constitution.
“When the crowd became violent, the President used his office to first inflame the situation instead of immediately calling for an end to the assault.”
To all but the tinfoil hat crowd, that is the key point. And it is beyond dispute. Which Richard Burr knew — knows — to his core.
Much was made about Burr’s vote in the past few days, and a lot of it had to do with the fact he’s retiring after more than 25 years in Washington first as representative from Winston-Salem and then three terms as a senator.
That surely allowed for some freedom of thought and movement. But it’s not the only consideration.
The judgment of true patriots and scholars, rendered 100 years from now on a roadside plaque somewhere in Winston-Salem, will note his vote placing him firmly on the right side of history.
In the end, Sen. Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you (or I) think, though.
But there are people whose opinions matter. A circle of close friends. His wife of 30 years. Two adult sons. His grandchildren.
Honoring memory of his mother and father, the Rev. David Burr, the longtime pastor at First Presbyterian and a veteran of a U.S. Navy underwater-demolition team during World War II, surely counts for something as well.
The aging face of a 65-year-old public servant staring back at him in the mirror mattered, too.
And today, tomorrow and for the rest of his days, Sen. Richard Burr can gaze back secure in the knowledge that when the time came to stand for his country, he did.
Perhaps more than any other public pronouncement Burr has ever made, this one from Father’s Day 2019 — a Tweet, of course — mattered most in the end.
“My children and my grandchildren are my pride and joy, and I know the lessons we impart to the next generation are our most important legacy.”
Not that he cares what anyone thinks, but Burr’s vote Saturday proved that the sentiment was more than words.
