Senator Richard Burr's vote to convict Donald Trump underscores long forgotten words

Richard Burr doesn’t give a damn what you think.

Nor does he likely give a rip about any censure from the state GOP over his surprising vote of conscience to convict ex-President Donald Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s Capitol.

Not having to pander for votes or grovel for campaign cash — part and parcel of modern politics — can be liberating that way. No doubt it played a role in Burr’s gasp-inducing decision to join six of his Republican colleagues in their votes against Trump.

North Carolina’s senior senator likely hasn’t paid much attention to praise he’s received from Democrats, country club Republicans or Chamber of Commerce types, either. He doesn’t need to care what you (or I) think about his vote.

But there are people whose opinions matter. And they may not be the ones who spring immediately to mind.

Condemnation by former friends

Surely by now, the initial shock waves that followed Burr’s vote are beginning to fade. An unforgiving, Insta-famous, 24/7 news cycle surely has something to do with that.

Nevertheless, Burr's decision, in case you weren’t watching it unfold, caused an audible gasp in the Senate chamber.