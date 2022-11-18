Senior Services plans $20M expansion, will include Adult Day Center, intergenerational activities

Senior Services is moving forward with a $20 million expansion that will include a new home for the Williams Adult Day Center and create space for wellness and intergenerational artistic efforts.

The new building will occupy about 61,000 square feet on property to the east of the existing Senior Services building at the corner of Shorefair Drive and 30th Street.

The adult day center will move there from its current location on Melrose Street in the Ardmore neighborhood.

The new building will also have plenty of space for partner organizations — including Family Services, The Sawtooth School for Visual Art, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, Second Harvest Food Bank and others — to offer services.

It might seem odd to think of toddlers and other young children hanging around the Senior Services building, but the people who run Senior Services envision it as the most natural thing in the world.

Senior Services will get a chance to put those ideas into practice at its new building, called the Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness.

A number of arts groups that won't have dedicated spaces in the new building will still be using shared spaces to bring their talents forward: The Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County, 40+ Stage Company (theater for older adults), Improvement (dance and movement educators) and even the Winston-Salem Symphony.

The project got a boost from the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 10, when they finalized a $2 million appropriation for the center from money the county received through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), a federal program meant to offset the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are thrilled beyond measure," said Lee Covington, the president and chief executive of Senior Services, reacting to the board's decision. "They have been very supportive."

Covington said that what his organization has in mind for the new center is something unique.

"It is arts, it is wellness, it is intergenerational engagement," he said. "There is nothing like this anywhere in the U.S. It's not only about how we meet the needs of older adults, but how organizations come together to collaborate and improve peoples' lives."

For instance, the Family Services child development center in the building will be bringing a hundred children into the building every day, offering opportunities for interaction with older adults.

The Williams Adult Day Center is designed to help seniors who are experiencing memory loss. The center provides structured day programs that are meant to provide fun and socialization to people who may otherwise become isolated.

With the children around in the new building, as well as artistic offerings on hand, Covington said, the building is designed to make intergenerational encounters happen. One of the features of the planned building is an inside "Main Street" designed to resemble and evoke memories of a small town main street, with spaces for storytelling, play, chairs for relaxing and opportunities to look at art created by people of all ages.

"It is a very intentional approach to ensure that every single day we are going to have intergenerational interactions such as older adults interacting with toddlers or preschoolers," he said. "It is a lot of what we have lost in society."

Senior Services has been raising money for the building and other needs through its Creative Connections fundraising campaign. The effort has raised about $25 million, but since that money pays for other needs besides the new center, Covington said the effort is still raising money.