Seriousness of Trump COVID-19 case won't be known for days, says Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease expert

Ohl said the current stage of the president's illness depends largely on when and how he contracted it "since most cases start off with mild-to-moderate symptoms."

"It's a little hard to predict," Ohl said. "It's not until days (six through nine) that the more serious infections, inflammatory responses, occur because the virus replicates and multiples during the first few days."

Ohl said for those who were close to Trump and other White House officials, and tested negative in the past day, it would be advisable to be tested again early and late next week "because the incubation period can be different for different people."

Trump, as well as most senior White House officials, has been reluctant to wear face masks at public events, which may have contributed to his exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Ohl said it is likely "a little too early to know" if Trump had been exposed at any potential super-spreader event, such as campaign appearances in the past two weeks. He suspects the exposure likely occurred since last weekend.

Ohl said that not enough contract tracing and investigation could have been done since Trump announced his positive test given the multiple sites, events and groups Trump has come into contact with recently.