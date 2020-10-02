Seriousness of Trump COVID-19 case won't be known for days, says Wake Forest Baptist infectious disease expert

The news that President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and other White House officials have tested positive for COVID-19 did not come as a surprise to a leading local infectious disease expert.
"I'm actually not that surprised," Dr. Christopher Ohl of Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem said Friday.
"When I heard the reports that his aide, Hope Hicks, had tested positive, and that they had been flying together on Air Force One and Marine One, I said, 'You know, there's a better than 50-50 chance that this is going to affect the president and others.'"
The White House said Friday that Trump had "mild symptoms" of COVID-19, as the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government just a month before the presidential election, the Associated Press reported.
Trump tweeted about 1 a.m. that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive. The tweet came after he had returned from an afternoon political fundraiser.
Ohl said that, even if the president has only mild COVID-19 symptoms right now, it remains a cause for concern given his age (74) and weight, since he has been described by medical experts as clinically obese.
"COVID is a serious infection in an elderly person," Ohl said. "For those with comorbidities, such as being overweight, (the mortality rate) could be toward the higher end" of 5% to 10%.
Ohl said the current stage of the president's illness depends largely on when and how he contracted it "since most cases start off with mild-to-moderate symptoms."
"It's a little hard to predict," Ohl said. "It's not until days (six through nine) that the more serious infections, inflammatory responses, occur because the virus replicates and multiples during the first few days."
Ohl said for those who were close to Trump and other White House officials, and tested negative in the past day, it would be advisable to be tested again early and late next week "because the incubation period can be different for different people."
Trump, as well as most senior White House officials, has been reluctant to wear face masks at public events, which may have contributed to his exposure to the novel coronavirus.
Ohl said it is likely "a little too early to know" if Trump had been exposed at any potential super-spreader event, such as campaign appearances in the past two weeks. He suspects the exposure likely occurred since last weekend.
Ohl said that not enough contract tracing and investigation could have been done since Trump announced his positive test given the multiple sites, events and groups Trump has come into contact with recently.
"It may be next to impossible to conduct 100% contract tracing," Ohl said.
"I'm not sure how this ... could send the message any more" about wearing masks at public events and campaign rallies.
"The more people you meet, the more people you're in touch with, the closer you are to them, and you're not wearing a mask and social distancing, it's risky. I think he understood those risks. He's a busy guy and meets a lot of people.
"This is the way he wanted to campaign."
Trump's re-election campaign said it was putting on hold all events featuring Trump and members of his family but that vice president Mike Pence would resume campaigning since he tested negative.
Ohl said it's conceivable that Trump could be symptom-free in time for the Oct. 15 presidential debate in Miami since most people with mild symptoms leave isolation after 10 to 14 days.
"It all depends on how sick he gets with this infection," Ohl said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article
