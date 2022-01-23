Settlement leads to minimum-wage pay for 1,000 North Carolinians with disabilities

A settlement reached between advocacy group Disability Rights NC and state health officials will allow at least 1,000 North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities to being employed beyond "sheltered workshops" and segregated work environments.
Without education and employment discrimination protections in place for I/DD individuals, governments in the 1960s and 1970s turned to funding sheltered workshops as an alternative to long-term unemployment.
Sheltered workshops typically relied on I/DD employees performing small, repetitive tasks that can involve production, retail and hospitality work. They often were paid a sub-minimum wage, if at all.
The settlement agreed to last week by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will take many of those 1,000 I/DD employees to at least the state's minimum wage of $7.25.
The plan is expected to take up to five years for full rollout. Services in segregated employment facilities will be phased out, with new admissions ending July 1.
DHHS cautioned that plan implementation is subject to availability of funds, including a request to the General Assembly.
“That you could work five days a week and only earn $10 in this day and age is just unbelievable to most people,” Chris Hodgson, attorney with Disability Rights NC, said in a statement.
"This agreement recognizes that people with disabilities have interests and skills and must have opportunities to pursue jobs of their own choosing. It also provides workers with disabilities a path out of poverty and a chance at economic stability.”
Disability Rights NC partnered with the Center for Public Representation on negotiating the agreement with DHHS.
The agreement fulfills Gov. Roy Cooper’s 2019 Executive Order 92, which states that “North Carolinians with disabilities should be able to secure employment in integrated community settings that provide competitive wages and benefits, enable them to reach their full potential, increase their economic self-sufficiency, and grant them dignity as members of the workforce.”
State Health Secretary Kody Kinsley said in a statement that "a fully integrated life in the community for all, regardless of disability status, is a key commitment."
“Equitable access to employment opportunities with a livable wage should be available to all. Although these segregated facilities have provided important services and supports, we can do more for North Carolinians with disabilities."
The advocacy groups said the settlement "will enhance our communities by providing people with and without disabilities opportunities to work together."
Background
Over time, federal and state laws began to guarantee that IDD individuals could receive integrated education and work opportunities.
The advocacy groups said as a result "segregated work no longer had a meaningful purpose."
"We learned that segregated workshops typically are not successful in preparing workers for jobs in their communities and helping them transition out of the workshops,” Hodgson said.
DHHS said the agreement focuses on I/DD individuals gaining access to what it calls Competitive Integrated Employment that is designed to lead to salaries above minimum wage and the same benefits as others in the workplace.
"Employment is a proven strategy for supporting overall health and wellness," Kinsley said.
DHHS said it will collaborate with local partners and providers "to implement informed choice, individual decision-making, career assessments, linkages to benefits counselors and ongoing training and technical assistance for individuals, families and communities."
The agreement includes a DHHS commitment "to working with individuals to identify their preferred choice in accessing employment."
“This agreement recognizes that the days of placing people with disabilities in workshops and preparing them for a lifetime of earning less than the minimum wage must come to an end in North Carolina," Hodgson said.
Under the new work arrangement, I/DD individuals will not lose their current sheltered workshop services.
They will receive additional supports and services over the next five years to obtain jobs in their community that pay at least minimum wage.
"Employment services that lead to competitive integrated employment of people with disabilities has long been the proven way to ensure people with disabilities can work in real jobs for real pay," aid Steven Schwartz, litigation director for CPR.
The agreement comes "as wonderful news" that has been advocated for over several years, said Laurie Coker, president of advocacy group NC CANSO and a former CenterPoint Human Services board member.
"Advocates have been disturbed that sheltered workshops are just that – work settings that are "sheltered" or segregated and which limit people's participation in the broader community," Coker said.
"The wage discrimination is just another way of marginalizing people with differing abilities. This action brings our state forward in recognizing the inherent value of diverse individuals."
Local impact
Among the prominent local employers of I/DD workers is Moji Coffee & More on 690 N. Trade St. in Winston-Salem.
Debuting in June 2019, Moji is as a nonprofit business that has as part of its founding mission paying its I/DD employees at least or slightly more than minimum wage.
It’s “coffee that gives everyone a voice,” as the sign on the window says. The nonprofit employs 20 to 25 part-time “mojistas,” as well as a few supervisors.
Moji opened a satellite shop inside the Forsyth Central Library at 660 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem in February 2020 — about a month before the library was closed to the public in the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shop re-opened with the library and serves customers weekdays.
Moji’s executive director is Tim Flavin, a longtime advocate for individuals with special needs.
Flavin said in a June 2019 profile in the Winston-Salem Journal that 70% or more of I/DD individuals are unemployed.
“We really have two goals, to train people and to employ people,” Flavin said.
Charles Reitz, a co-founder of Moji's and its chairman, said last week that Moji has had at least two I/DD employees transition to integrated jobs. COVID-19, however, has limited those opportunities overall.
"Many disabled people want to work but have difficulty finding a job, especially a meaningful job," Flavin said. "Many of them are quite capable of holding down a job, provided that the job fits their situation."
Reitz said he supports the agreement.
But, Reitz wonders how it could affect I/DD individuals who don't have the skills to compete in the traditional workforce, or employers who may eliminate some I/DD job opportunities if required to pay minimum wage for employees.
"Getting a subminimum wage is better than no wage at all, or going to a non-working setting," Reitz said.
Reitz said Moji's goal remains not necessarily being a permanent option for I/DD employees, but rather serving as a transition step toward integrated employment "that can offer some independence, spending money and the development of self-esteem and pride."
"Hopefully, we will have hundreds of I/DD workers come through Moji's on their way," Reitz said.
