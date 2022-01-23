Settlement leads to minimum-wage pay for 1,000 North Carolinians with disabilities

A settlement reached between advocacy group Disability Rights NC and state health officials will allow at least 1,000 North Carolinians with intellectual and developmental disabilities to being employed beyond "sheltered workshops" and segregated work environments.

Without education and employment discrimination protections in place for I/DD individuals, governments in the 1960s and 1970s turned to funding sheltered workshops as an alternative to long-term unemployment.

Sheltered workshops typically relied on I/DD employees performing small, repetitive tasks that can involve production, retail and hospitality work. They often were paid a sub-minimum wage, if at all.

The settlement agreed to last week by N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will take many of those 1,000 I/DD employees to at least the state's minimum wage of $7.25.

The plan is expected to take up to five years for full rollout. Services in segregated employment facilities will be phased out, with new admissions ending July 1.

DHHS cautioned that plan implementation is subject to availability of funds, including a request to the General Assembly.