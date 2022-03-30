Severe storms possible in the Triad Thursday

March will end on a warm, wet and perhaps volatile note Thursday while April announces its arrival with a cold slap in the face Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe storms – and even a tornado – are possible in the Triad Thursday, the weather service said Wednesday evening.

Wind and rain are expected to roll into the Triad Thursday ahead of a cold front from the west. Storms are most likely Thursday afternoon and evening.

The chance of rain Thursday is 100%, with high temperatures in the low 70s . Rainfall totals of a half-inch to three-quarters of an inch are possible.

Winds of 17-22 mph are forecast for Thursday, although gusts as high as 40 mph are possible.

“The primary severe weather threat (Thursday) will be damaging winds, although a brief or isolated tornado is possible,” the weather service noted in an advisory Wednesday.

Skies are expected to clear Friday with highs in the mid-60s before temperatures plummet into the 30s overnight, potentially leading to frost or a light freeze in some areas, the weather service warned.

Sunny skies are forecast for the weekend with highs in the mid-60s Saturday and upper 60s on Sunday.

John Deem covers climate change and the environment in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina. His work is funded by a grant from the 1Earth Fund and the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation. 336-727-7204

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.