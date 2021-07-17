 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Severe thunderstorm takes down trees and power lines in the Triad; numerous power outages reported
0 Comments
top story

Severe thunderstorm takes down trees and power lines in the Triad; numerous power outages reported

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Weather

A severe thunderstorm caused numerous power outages and downed trees in the Triad on Saturday night.

At 9 p.m., Duke Energy reported 3,300 customers without power in Forsyth County and 3,000 in Guilford County. Multiple trees and power lines were reported down in Forsyth County, some in roadways. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Duke Energy estimated power would be restored in Forsyth County by 1:30 a.m. on Sunday and in Guilford County by 3 a.m.

Bowman Gray racing was postponed about 8 p.m. on Saturday when heavy rain began to fall. 

The National Weather Service earlier had issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Triad. 

Hazards included 60 mph wind gusts, heavy rain and nickel size hail. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Death toll rises to at least 157 in Europe floods

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News