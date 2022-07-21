Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Forsyth County.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Triad.

The warning is in effect through 1:30 p.m. Thursday for eastern Forsyth County, northeastern Davidson County and western Guilford County, the weather service said.

At 12:40 p.m. Thursday, a severe thunderstorm was reported near Kernersville, moving northwest at 15 mph, the weather service said.

The storm can produce 60 mph wind gusts and nickel-size hail, the weather service said. The storm could damage roofs, siding and trees.

The storms will affect Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point, Lexington, Thomasville, Kernersville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Walkertown, Jamestown and Lake Jeanette Marina, the weather service said. If people are outdoors, they should consider seeking shelter inside buildings.

The storms could lead to localized flooding, and people should not drive their vehicles through flooded roads, the weather service said.

Residents should move to interior rooms on the lowest of buildings for their protection, the weather service said.