Severe thunderstorm watch: Flooding, high wind possible in the Triad
Severe thunderstorms are possible in Forsyth, Guilford and surrounding counties on Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service says storms could produce damaging wind, heavy rain and flooding. Near the Virginia border, hail is possible, authorities said.

The threat exists until 8 p.m. for central North Carolina counties. In addition to Forsyth and Guilford, the list includes Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Orange, Person, Randolph, Rockingham and Stokes counties.

