A registered sex offender who worked at Addiction Recovery Care Association was indicted Monday on charges that he illegally had sex with a female resident.
Vincent Leonard Roebuck, 60, of Windcastle Lane was indicted on two counts of engaging in a sex act as either a governmental or private institution employee with a woman who “was in the custody of” Addiction Recovery Care Association, or ARCA. ARCA is an inpatient addiction-treatment facility in Winston-Salem. Roebuck was registered in North Carolina as a sex offender after he was convicted of raping a woman in 1993 in Kentucky. He served about 15 years in prison.
The indictment said the incidents involving the ARCA resident happened on June 10, 2019. A lawsuit filed by that alleged victim and a second woman in March in Forsyth Superior Court said Roebuck sexually assaulted both women, shared sexually-explicit pictures of himself with the women and supplied the second woman with illegal drugs. The lawsuit also alleges that Roebuck pulled a knife and tried to hit the victim in the criminal complaint with a jar during an incident at Roebuck’s house.
Roebuck has not been criminally charged on the allegations that he sexually assaulted the second woman.
The lawsuit said executive director Thom Elmore hired Roebuck with full knowledge that Roebuck was a registered sex offender. It accuses the agency of negligence in hiring and supervising Roebuck. According to the lawsuit, Roebuck used his alleged friendship with Elmore to persuade at least one of the women not to talk. Roebuck no longer works at the facility.
Elmore did not return a message left at his office, seeking comment. Attorneys for ARCA denied the allegations in court papers. Roebuck also denied the allegations in court papers and said he engaged in consensual sexual contact with the women. Under state law, Roebuck was legally prohibited from having sex, whether it was consensual or not, with someone of any age who is under the custody of an organization such as ARCA. ARCA says in court papers that nothing sexual happened at the facility and that any sexual contact between Roebuck and the women was consensual.
According to the women’s lawsuit, Roebuck worked at ARCA as a peer support specialist. He met the alleged victim in the criminal case on June 7, 2019, when he was working as a security guard. The lawsuit said he immediately asked if she was single and told her that he was from Kentucky, where he spent 15 years in prison on what he called trumped-up drug charges. Two days later, the woman was upset because her sister had not dropped off cigarettes. Roebuck got her a pack of cigarettes and called her “the most beautiful lady he had ever seen.”
The woman had rebuffed his advances but on June 10, 2019, Roebuck came to her room after the woman had just gotten out of the shower and told the woman to lie on the bed. He then performed oral sex on her while she said no, the lawsuit said. Roebuck also took a nude photo of the woman and made her smile, according to the lawsuit, saying he liked to “keep evidence due to an old situation.” The lawsuit also says Roebuck showed the woman a video of his penis that was on his phone and left.
“Given her position of vulnerability, she was afraid to report anything or to ‘go behind’ Roebuck,” the lawsuit alleges.
Roebuck went into her room on June 13, 2019 and forced his tongue down the woman’s throat, saying that he loved her. The lawsuit said that Roebuck sexually assaulted her several times during her stay at ARCA and told her repeatedly not to say anything. He also said, the lawsuit alleges, that no one believes female addicts.
The lawsuit said that she started taking medications to treat anxiety and depression.
Even after she left ARCA, the lawsuit said, Roebuck continued to harass her. She gave him her sister’s number, and Roebuck called, demanding the woman’s contact information, according to the lawsuit. He took her to Walmart and bought her a cell phone.
In July, she moved in with him. The lawsuit said she possibly suffered from “Stockholm Syndrome,” and that Roebuck told the woman he wanted her to pay him with sexual favors in exchange for staying at his house, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit said that Roebuck did the same thing to the second woman and that Roebuck told her no one would believe her because he was friends with Elmore. He also threatened to have the woman thrown out of ARCA if she told anyone, the lawsuit alleges.
“Defendant Roebuck continued to sexually assault Plaintiff ... in various areas of ARCA’s facility, including her assigned room and the snack room, telling Plaintiff ... they won’t catch him because he ‘knows where all of the cameras are,’” the lawsuit said.
Roebuck also sent the second woman sexually explicit pictures of himself, the lawsuit said. He sent her letters in which he said he wanted to get to know her and that he loved her. He also said in the letters that he would take care of her once she was released from ARCA, the lawsuit said.
When the woman was released, he arranged to pick her up at a hospital and took her to his house, where she alleges that Roebuck sexually assaulted her. “The sexual encounters with Defendant Roebuck at Defendant Roebuck’s home were violent and non-consensual,” the suit said.
The lawsuit alleges that Roebuck choked and bit the woman and that Roebuck bought the woman cocaine and marijuana. He also made the woman shower while he watched. Then on July 3, the same day that the alleged victim in the criminal case moved in, Roebuck made the second woman move out, resulting in the woman moving to a shelter, the lawsuit said.
It was not immediately clear if a trial date for the lawsuit has been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.