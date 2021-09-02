Sexton: Don't expect real change after fatal shooting at Winston-Salem high school

Uncertainty and fear, exacerbated by the tell-me-now instant Information Age, conspired Wednesday to make a bad situation worse.
Well-meaning though they were, social media users unwittingly poured gasoline on a smoldering fire.
Active shooter. Mount Tabor High.
Every parent’s nightmare, a cliche, but so true.
Stories that flew unconfirmed across the social media spectrum didn’t help: three victims, one dead.
First CNN, then NBC brought it to a national audience, too. Confusion and panic were the immediate emotions.
To be followed swiftly by thoughts and prayers. Then recrimination, and then the sad, sick realization.
It was just our turn.
Police react swiftly
No doubt, police and schools reacted swiftly and smartly.
For in these United States, in 2021 pandemic or not, we train for this.
Children, for God’s sake, who ought to worry over soccer and math, are taught evasive action and to be very, very quiet in the event of gunfire.
Duck and covers drills, established for nuclear Armageddon, have been replaced by active shooter drills.
Are you OK with that?
The litany, read aloud like vespers, reads this way. And God help us, the list is only partial.
Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn — 27.
Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, the one in Florida, not our high school off Peters Creek locked down as part of this tragedy — 17.
And those are just K-12 schools. 59 were killed in Vegas; 49 dead in Orlando; 32 at Virginia Tech.
At 1:46 pm, Winston-Salem Police communicated what it could. Information, as opposed to rumor, was hard to come by.
Parents report to Harris Teeter, not the YMCA on Robin Hood.
Don’t fly drones.
A phone message a few minutes later from WS/FC Schools clarified that one person was shot and being treated, and that lockdowns at other schools were precautionary.
But what about tomorrow? And the inevitable next one?
Where are our leaders?
The people with the power to effect change, legislators and members of Congress, long ago showed they can’t or won’t do the first thing.
Other than pray and talk, that is.
If Congress can’t muster the will to take meaningful steps after 26 little kids were slaughtered in Connecticut (27 when the gunman is included in the grim tally) or after 17 died at the other Parkland, then one killed in a Winston-Salem high school will barely rate a blip.
Grieving parents, friends, classmates, the city as a whole, we’ll hurt. Some may demand action.
But no one with any real authority will bat an eye or lift a finger.
Business as usual, greased by campaign contributions, will once again be the order of the day.
Following, of course, thoughts, prayers and recriminations.
It was just our turn to experience the pain and anxiety from an active school shooter.