Sexton: Don't expect real change after fatal shooting at Winston-Salem high school

The litany, read aloud like vespers, reads this way. And God help us, the list is only partial.

Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Conn — 27.

Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, the one in Florida, not our high school off Peters Creek locked down as part of this tragedy — 17.

And those are just K-12 schools. 59 were killed in Vegas; 49 dead in Orlando; 32 at Virginia Tech.

At 1:46 pm, Winston-Salem Police communicated what it could. Information, as opposed to rumor, was hard to come by.

Parents report to Harris Teeter, not the YMCA on Robin Hood.

Don’t fly drones.

A phone message a few minutes later from WS/FC Schools clarified that one person was shot and being treated, and that lockdowns at other schools were precautionary.

But what about tomorrow? And the inevitable next one?

Where are our leaders?

The people with the power to effect change, legislators and members of Congress, long ago showed they can’t or won’t do the first thing.