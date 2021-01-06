Sexton: Lawmakers share the blame for what happened in DC. Hold the enablers responsible for their roles.

What say you, Mr. (or Ms.) Shoot the Gas Station Looters on Sight?

Just this morning, in another of the frequent mass rants emailed to our office by an unhinged coward who identifies himself only as PGV007, this message popped up:

Subject: The United States is dead. Time for secession. Time for revolt. We will not be governed by radical racist communists and corrupt kleptocrats. We need Republican only states. Return to confederacy. Reject the Scumocrats. Purge them. Eject them. Ban them.

Are you OK with it?

Kabuki actors

Minutes before the curtain went up on the performative charade that was to be "protest" by ambitious, elected grandstanders over the formal counting of electoral votes, Sen. Thom Tillis finally got around to sharing his position.

On principle — hilarious to use that word with Tillis, who may have pulled a groin running away from his infamous OpEd against shifting money meant for the military to a laughable border wall — he declared he would not object to the certification of electoral results.

“The Framers of our Constitution made it clear that the power to certify elections is reserved to the states, not Congress,” it reads in part.