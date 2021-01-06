Sexton: Lawmakers share the blame for what happened in DC. Hold the enablers responsible for their roles.

The photos, just posted for all the world to see, should have made you want to throw up, whether out of anger, fear or disgust.
Perhaps all three.
Police, guns drawn, in an armed stand-off in the American capitol. A few minutes later, an insurrectionist — we’re well past the point of calling this a demonstration — took a seat in a chair occupied only minutes before by the vice president and smirked.
Improvised explosive devices were found on the grounds of Capitol Hill.
Members of Congress were ordered to evacuate or shelter in place as seditionists and traitors overwhelmed outnumbered police officers. Windows were smashed as we watched a coup attempt unfold in real time.
In the United States.
Save your thoughts and prayers. Shove your thanks to first responders. Too little, too late.
This is on you Ted Budd. And Virginia Foxx. And Richard Hudson. And Thom Tillis and Richard Burr. And every other enabler and coddler who sat idly by watching as a slow fuse burned and burst into flame.
Anger fueled by lies
The day began with the ingredients for trouble in place.
Thousands of protesters, encouraged by President Trump, had gathered to demonstrate a routine, Constitutionally mandated and ceremonial counting of certified electoral votes.
Fair enough.
The First Amendment guarantees the rights of free speech and assembly, to petition government for redress of grievance.
We all stand for that. Some, too many, have fought (and died) for it.
Then, anger, fueled by disinformation and bald-faced lies about a stolen election, churned into a caldron of raw hate. A demonstration morphed into a riot, which predictably sparked a riot-cum-rebellion.
What we watched, are watching … it’s maddening. Stomach-churning.
Are you OK with it?
What did you think was going to happen? We, the collective we as Americans, elected a member of Congress who embraces QAnon conspiracy theories. More than a few of our fellow Americans believe with all their hearts in a Deep State conspiracy and that officials at the highest level are embroiled in pedophilia?
Thoughts, Reps. Budd, Foxx et al?
Hardly a peep of objection over obvious lies and wild conspiracy theories. They even courted the support (and votes) of even the most unhinged of the nutters.
Very fine people on both sides.
Not an original thought, not by any means, but how would this whole thing have turned out if Black Americans stormed the Capitol during a joint session of Congress and left a note on a representative’s desk with the message, “We will not back down.”
What say you, Mr. (or Ms.) Shoot the Gas Station Looters on Sight?
Just this morning, in another of the frequent mass rants emailed to our office by an unhinged coward who identifies himself only as PGV007, this message popped up:
Subject: The United States is dead. Time for secession. Time for revolt. We will not be governed by radical racist communists and corrupt kleptocrats. We need Republican only states. Return to confederacy. Reject the Scumocrats. Purge them. Eject them. Ban them.
Are you OK with it?
Kabuki actors
Minutes before the curtain went up on the performative charade that was to be "protest" by ambitious, elected grandstanders over the formal counting of electoral votes, Sen. Thom Tillis finally got around to sharing his position.
On principle — hilarious to use that word with Tillis, who may have pulled a groin running away from his infamous OpEd against shifting money meant for the military to a laughable border wall — he declared he would not object to the certification of electoral results.
“The Framers of our Constitution made it clear that the power to certify elections is reserved to the states, not Congress,” it reads in part.
Sen. Burr, a few days earlier, simply answered “no” when asked if he would join those who would file written protests to electors' votes.
That’s probably fitting. The right honorable Burr still has to worry about indictment for insider trading and pandemic profiteering. And a new attorney general, with a whole new slate of prosecutors, will be seated soon.
The others, Ted Budd and Virginia Foxx to name two, indicated they would play along, a couple more stooges onstage in kabuki theater. More matches to the fuse.
Then came Wednesday’s insurrection. Spines suddenly stiffened.
This, from Budd — on Twitter, naturally:
“I’ve been evacuated from the House floor. We are safe thanks to the brave men & women of the Capitol Hill Police. I remain resolved to uphold my oath to the Constitution & debate our disagreements. Violence is not acceptable & protesters should disperse immediately.”
And this from Foxx, via the same medium:
“Violence like what we’re witnessing in the United States Capitol is unacceptable. People have the right to peacefully protest, and there is absolutely no reason to resort to destruction. God bless the brave men and women of the United States Capitol Police for protecting us.”
Now they’re worried about an oath to stand against all enemies, both foreign and domestic?
Blow a dog whistle long enough, eventually a pack of mongrels will form.