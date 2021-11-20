Sharing story of COVID deaths gives man hope for something good from tragedy

The phone rang at an opportune time. Keith Petty, 72, had a few free minutes — he was waiting in his car for his grandson’s Sea Scouts meeting to end — and plenty of time to consider what he wanted to say and how he wanted to say it.
Transferring his thoughts and feeling to words wasn’t going to be easy, though.
In a matter of weeks, Petty had lost his 46-year-old son and then his twin brother to COVID-19.
Neither man had been vaccinated, despite widespread availability of the shots, and that fact bothers Petty. It compounds the loss.
The pain and the grieving are real, and while the immediate shock might have lessened — numbed may be the better term — one question is impossible to avoid and yet ultimately irrelevant.
What if?
“Our 50th wedding anniversary was Nov. 6. Ken (Petty’s twin) died Nov. 2. Jason Sept. 29th,” Petty said. “What we were expecting to be a big, joyous moment in our lives … wasn’t. We could barely bring ourselves to eat a fast-food meal.
“This thing is just devastating.”
Real lives behind cold statistics
Petty — a former colleague who ran the Journal’s circulation department for years — is a thoughtful man. He chooses his words carefully so that they carry the most impact.
So talking about something so painful, so close to home and quite possibly divisive given the current state of affairs over vaccinations was not an easy decision.
“If it will help someone maybe think differently about it, then OK,” he said.
The most important thing to bear in mind, something frequently lost in debates over COVID and its effects, is that every one of the more than 800,000 Americans lost to the virus left behind people who loved them.
Jason Petty and his uncle Ken were no exceptions.
Jason Petty was a single dad to a pair of teen-age boys. He’d worked as a bartender at Tee Time and formed a familial relationship with his co-workers and regular customers.
He loved to travel and revel in the great outdoors. Hiking, camping, kayaking, if it involved time in nature outside, his father said, Jason was all in.
“He loved being under the stars,” Petty said. “Jason loved looking at them, sometimes until the early morning. He was fascinated by the wonder of it all.”
He enjoyed sharing that with his sons Tristen and Julien, Petty said, and took an active interest in their achievements in scouting.
“His dream was to see the boys get their Eagle scout,” Petty said. Tristen, the eldest, finished his requirements just before Jason’s death.
In September, Petty said, Jason developed what he thought was a cough related to seasonal allergies. He’d gotten an inhaler to help him breathe, but it was more than a simple head cold.
His symptoms progressed quickly, and his health deteriorated at an alarming rate. Petty said that when he checked in on his son, Jason struggled for breath and to be understood.
He was taken by ambulance to the emergency room; EMTs familiar with the pattern knew what had happened. Despite doctors’ best efforts, Jason Petty slipped into a coma and died Sept. 29.
“Unfortunately he believed the vaccination was worse than the disease,” Petty said.
As heart-breaking as that is, the family’s tragedy was not over. Petty’s twin brother Ken, who lived in Arizona, called in mid-October with the news that he, too, had contracted COVID-19, and asked Keith to pray with him.
“For the first 21 years of our lives, we were inseparable,” Petty said.
In early October, Petty said, his brother moved from Tucson to another home in Arizona. Ken exercised regularly and kept himself in good condition. But during the course of that move, Petty believes his brother contracted COVID.
Ken Petty died Nov. 2 just days after learning he had the virus.
“I found out from my sister he didn’t believe the (vaccine) was safe,” Petty said.
Emotional support
Sadly, the Pettys learned in the most tragic way possible how deadly serious the COVID-19 virus can be.
Petty and his wife Sheila, he said, took solace in the fact that Jason had a great number of caring friends around him.
Despite roiling emotions, they both couldn’t help but smile at the level of support they found in unlikely places. For many, social media can be an awful place filled with anonymous haters, negativity and insensitive comments such as “What was his underlying condition?”
But in this case, social media — Facebook in particular — helped the family communicate and spared them the unintentional indignity of having to tell and re-tell the saddest of stories.
“The response was tremendous,” Petty said. “People prayed for us, with us and for Jason. I think it contributed to helping the kids understand how much people loved their dad. It helped restore our faith in human nature.
“Facebook helped us with the grieving process.”
Another response, seeing and hearing that some of Jason’s friends and acquaintances decided to roll up their own sleeves for their own vaccinations provided a measure of solace, too.
“A number of his friends got inoculated afterward,” Petty said. “That was a good thing. For us, (COVID) was real and for his friends, it also became real.”
Still, dealing with tragedy twice over in such a short time has made the upcoming holiday season something to be endured as much as celebrated.
“It’s tough,” Petty said. “We’d be doing Thanksgiving with Jason and the boys (this) week. Now it’s just the two of us. We’re still talking about whether we even want a Christmas tree this year.”
For the time being, they will try to focus on good times and happy memories of time spent together.
And that while that vexing and unavoidable question still lingers, it’s a counterproductive thing on which to focus.
What if?
Time, no matter how much we might like it to, does not roll backward. Still, it is difficult not to wonder.
“If my brother had died of a heart attack or my son in an accident on one of his adventures, we’d still be grieving,” Petty said. “They were convinced there was something worse about the inoculation than (COVID) and that’s something I just can’t come to terms with yet.”
336-727-7481