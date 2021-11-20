Sharing story of COVID deaths gives man hope for something good from tragedy

So talking about something so painful, so close to home and quite possibly divisive given the current state of affairs over vaccinations was not an easy decision.

“If it will help someone maybe think differently about it, then OK,” he said.

The most important thing to bear in mind, something frequently lost in debates over COVID and its effects, is that every one of the more than 800,000 Americans lost to the virus left behind people who loved them.

Jason Petty and his uncle Ken were no exceptions.

Jason Petty was a single dad to a pair of teen-age boys. He’d worked as a bartender at Tee Time and formed a familial relationship with his co-workers and regular customers.

He loved to travel and revel in the great outdoors. Hiking, camping, kayaking, if it involved time in nature outside, his father said, Jason was all in.

“He loved being under the stars,” Petty said. “Jason loved looking at them, sometimes until the early morning. He was fascinated by the wonder of it all.”

He enjoyed sharing that with his sons Tristen and Julien, Petty said, and took an active interest in their achievements in scouting.